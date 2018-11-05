 Skip to main content

Atlantic Canada trade mission hopes to bolster region's presence in China

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
A federal-provincial trade mission is heading to China this week with hopes of bolstering Atlantic Canada’s presence in one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence McAulay, Treasury Board president Scott Brison, and the premiers of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will join more than 70 businesses and organizations participating in trade shows and business-to-business meetings.

Brison, a Nova Scotia MP, says the federal presence coupled with a regional approach will give more weight to work already done in the Chinese market by the individual provinces.

He says the goal is to build on the trust that has been established in the Chinese market, and that requires a periodic presence and face-to-face meetings.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will be travelling to China for the second time this year – it will be his sixth trip overall.

According to federal government, exports to China from Atlantic Canada grew 37 per cent last year to more than $1.5-billion, with seafood exports having doubled in the past five years alone.

