ATS Corp. ATS-T says it has acquired Odyssey Validation Consultants Ltd., a company based in Ireland.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Odyssey was founded in 2015.

It has expertise in computer system validation and cloud-based software focused on the life sciences sector.

ATS says Odyssey will join its process automation solutions business.

The deal follows an acquisition earlier this month by ATS of Yazzoom, a Belgium-based provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based tools for industrial production.