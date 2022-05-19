ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. reported a quarterly profit of $39.9 million, up from $23.8 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose 50 per cent.

The maker of automation systems says the profit amounted to 43 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 26 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue in what was the fourth quarter of its financial year totalled $603.2 million, up from $399.9 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, ATS says it earned 64 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 34 cents per share a year ago.

The company says order bookings for the quarter totalled $638 million for the quarter, up from $463 million a year ago.

ATS’s order backlog stood at $1.44 billion at March 31, compared with $1.16 billion a year earlier.

