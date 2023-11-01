Open this photo in gallery: The Office of Auditor-General Karen Logan said it made the decision to delve into SDTC in response to recent discussions with the ministry in charge of the agency, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and information it received on its own.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Federal Auditor-General Karen Hogan is launching a probe into Ottawa’s main funding agency for green technology after a third-party report detailed evidence of conflict-of-interest breaches and lax governance.

The Office of the Auditor-General said it made the decision to delve into Sustainable Development Technology Canada in response to recent discussions with the ministry in charge of the agency, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and information it received on its own.

The development comes after Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne suspended SDTC’s ability to grant money to cleantech startups until its board completes a series of corrective management, governance and human resources measures.

A five-month third-party investigation ordered by the ministry found evidence of inappropriate funding and breaches of conflict-of-interest rules by management and board members. The probe was triggered by detailed allegations made by a whistle-blower group consisting of former and current employees of the organization.

SDTC, a federally funded non-profit, is the country’s largest financial supporter of early-stage environmental technology. It has granted $1.6-billion to the sector since 2001. Cleantech executives and venture capitalists have warned that an extended freeze on SDTC grants could be detrimental to the many startups that are in the process of lining up financing to advance their projects. After the investigators released their report, SDTC issued a statement saying the probe had identified “no clear evidence of wrongdoing or misconduct.”

Mr. Champagne said on Wednesday that his department had been working with the Auditor-General’s office for a number of weeks and that he welcomed the decision to launch the probe.

Meanwhile, the whistle-blower group released recordings of a series of conversations between one of their members and a senior ministry official that appear to show that the department was considering ousting the board and management just over a month before the final third-party report was released.

In one discussion on Aug. 25, Doug McConnachie, assistant deputy minister, described the situation at the agency as “untenable,” and said it appeared unlikely that the top executives, and some members of the board, could continue, because they had “lost the confidence” of the ministry. Mr. McConnachie said on the tape, which was first reported by the CBC, he believed the minister would “flip out” when he would later hear the details of the investigation.

Mr. McConnachie did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. SDTC had no immediate comment.

The Globe and Mail is not disclosing the identity of the whistle-blower on the tape, as they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. They said they had recorded conversations over a period of several months to ensure the government lived up to its what it said it would do in the process.

One idea at the time, it was revealed on the tape, was that the ministry could bring in “caretaker management” to operate SDTC on an interim basis.

“The board does not have our confidence, and the board – the current board anyway, is not going to be in a position, and the management for that matter, to remediate the problems that have been identified,” Mr. McConnachie said during a meeting in early September. “There has to be a cleaning of house. The operative question is how does that get done and how quickly can it be done?”

However, when the government released the report from Ottawa accounting firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton in early October, Mr. Champagne kept SDTC’s leadership, including chief executive officer Leah Lawrence and board chair Annette Verschuren, in place and ordered them to complete a series of directives to improve governance and human resources practices. He put the agency’s ability to fund cleantech project on hold until the corrective measures are completed.

Mr. Champagne and his ministry had no immediate comment on the recordings.

In a statement, he said SDTC had agreed to undertake a review of its human resources practices, following allegations of a volatile workplace and unusually high staff turnover. “This review will be led by an independent, third-party law firm that will report its findings to me. SDTC will allow current and former employees to freely speak to the law firm without violating any applicable settlement agreements or non-disclosure agreements,” he said.

The House of Commons ethics committee have called the minister, as well as Ms. Lawrence and Ms. Verschuren, to give testimony as early as next week.