August home sales, new listings in Montreal region down about 30% year-over-year

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Real estate signs in downtown Montreal, on April 8.

Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says August home sales and new listings in the Montreal region were down about 30 per cent each from last year.

The real estate association says sales in the region amounted to 3,372 in August, down from 4,847 during the same month last year.

New listings for the month totalled 4,487, a 27 per cent drop from 6,174 last August.

The association says median prices continued to rise sharply in August, increasing by 17 per cent year-over-year to $500,000 for single-family homes.

The median price of a condominium rose by 20 per cent year-over-year to $375,000, while the average price of plexes jumped by 13 per cent to $679,750.

The association says the Montreal real estate market is still showing significant overheating conditions, but the proportion of sales concluded above the asking price has weakened over the past four months.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

