Aurora Cannabis CEO Terry Booth to step down as grower will lay off 500 employees

Aurora Cannabis Inc. CEO Terry Booth is stepping down and the company is laying off 500 employees, as the cannabis grower struggles to stabilize its balance sheet amid a stark reversal in the fortunes of the Canadian cannabis industry.
The layoffs will eliminate 500 full-time equivalent staff, including 25 per cent of corporate positions. The company also announced on Thursday that it expects to take a $740-million to $775-million write down on goodwill, and an impairment charge of between $190-million and $225-million. The moves are being done “to rationalize the cost structure and balance sheet going forward,” the company said in a statement.
Mr. Booth has led Aurora since 2013, overseeing the Edmonton-based company’s stunning transition, through a series of acquisitions, into Canada’s second largest cannabis company by sales and third largest by market capitalization.
Over the past year, however, Aurora has struggled to live up to the expectations it set in the lead up to recreational legalization. Sales growth has stalled, and the company continues to burn through cash at a fast rate. In November, it announced that it was stopping construction on two new facilities, including a 1.6-million-square-foot growing operation in Medicine Hat, Alt.
The company’s share price is more than 80 per cent off its peak reached in October 2018.
Aurora’s executive chairman Michael Singer is replacing Mr. Booth as interim CEO, effective immediately, the company said. It is also appointing two new independent directors to its board. Mr. Booth will remain a member of Aurora’s board of directors, and will become a strategic advisor to the board, the company said.
Mr. Booth is the latest in a string of CEOs departures in the cannabis sector. Bruce Linton, the long-time head of Canopy Growth Corp. and the most prominent figure in the industry, was forced out last July. At least five other CEOs have stepped down in the past month, including the heads of MedMen Enterprises Inc., Sundial Growers Inc. and The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. Mr. Booth’s most prominent lieutenant, Cam Battley, was also fired in December.
The entire industry is going through a transition period, as boards of directors replace company founders and entrepreneurs with professional managers.
Very few licensed cannabis producers are profitable, and legal industry is struggling to win over consumers from the black market. Meanwhile, margins are being compressed as more licensed production comes online, driving cannabis prices down.
Aurora reported a 24 per cent sequential decline in revenue in its most recent quarter, and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $40-million.
With the company burning through its cash stockpile at an astonishing rate – it used $95-million in operation in its most recent quarter – analysts have begun to question its overall financial stability.
In January, investment bank Piper Sandler cut its price target for Aurora shares to $1 from $3, citing expectations that the company will have negative cash flow from operations until the second half of 2021. Analyst Michael Lavery wrote that he expects Aurora will have a short term deficit of $200-million, which “may prove difficult to finance in this capital environment.”
Mr. Booth, an electrician by training who ran a construction permitting and inspection business, entered the cannabis industry in 2013. He and his business partner Steven Dobler, Aurora’s president, invested $3-million each in a small medical cannabis operation in Cremona, Alt. called Releaf. The pair renamed the company Aurora Cannabis Inc. and began expanding the business after the Liberal Government came to power in 2015 with promises of legalizing recreational cannabis.
Under Mr. Booth’s leadership, Aurora emerged as the most aggressive company in the Canadian cannabis space. In the fall of 2017, it launched a hostile takeover bid for CanniMed Therapeutics Inc., which it acquired in early 2018 for a record $1.2-billion. This was followed by an even larger transaction several months later, when Aurora bought MedReleaf Corp. for $3.2-billion.