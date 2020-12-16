 Skip to main content
Aurora Cannabis laying off 214 workers, reducing operations at Sky facility

The Canadian Press
Cannabis seedlings grow at an Aurora Cannabis facilty on Nov. 24, 2017, in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Aurora Cannabis says it is laying off 214 workers and its chief science officer is retiring, the latest of a series of cuts to hit the Edmonton-based cannabis company.

Aurora spokeswoman Michelle Lefler says in addition to the layoffs, operations at the company’s Aurora Sky facilities will be reduced by 75 per cent.

Lefler says the move will help the company focus on its “premium flower product” at the site.

Chief science officer Jonathan Page will be retiring and will assume an advisory role to help with the transition.

The company previously announced it would pause operations at its Aurora Sun facility, with the shutdown affecting 30 workers.

Lefler confirmed that facility would be wound down on Dec. 18.

Miguel Martin, who was named the new CEO in September, said the moves will help the company.

“This is a difficult decision but one we must makefor the health of our entire business,” Martin said in a statement.

The move is part of the company’s work to evolve its operations network with sales trends and help its ability to meet the evolving needs of the consumer, he added.

“The operational excellence of Aurora Sky is core to our strategy and growth ambition, which includes a greater focus on delivering high quality, premium products and innovation led by deeper plant science and genetics expertise,” Martin said.

This month’s job cuts are the latest to hit the company.

In June, the company laid off 700 workers and announced plans to cease operations at five facilities in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec. It also said it planned to consolidate production and manufacturing at four facilities in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia.

