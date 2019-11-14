Aurora Cannabis revenue down 24 per cent as recreational sales decline by a third

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s revenue dropped 24 per cent in its most recent quarter, as backed-up inventory in Canada’s pot-distribution channels weighed on sales.
Aurora, one of Canada’s biggest cannabis producers, said wholesale revenues fell by half and recreational sales declined by a third in the company’s first fiscal quarter, compared to the preceding quarter.
The company also announced on Thursday that it is deferring “for the foreseeable future” the completion of a 1.6-million square foot facility in Medicine Hat, Alta. and is ceasing construction work on a greenhouse in Denmark.
Related: Canopy Growth shares tumble after reporting steep sales decline, big loss
In terms of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), the Edmonton grower posted a loss of $39.7-million, up from a loss of $11.7-million in the preceding quarter.
Aurora’s results, released after market close on Thursday, came the same day that rival Canopy Growth Corp. reported a 15 per cent decline in quarterly sales, and a $155.7-million EBITDA loss. That result sent Canopy’s share price down 14.3 on Thursday. Aurora’s share price dropped 6.6 cent on Thursday ahead of its earnings release.
The poor results from Canada’s two largest producers are bad news for the cannabis industry, which has struggled to live up to earnings expectations and faces a reckoning as capital markets have dried up.
Aurora recorded net revenues of $75.2 million, 24 per cent below sales in the preceding quarter. The company sold $30-million worth of finished recreational product, down 33 per cent from preceding quarter, and $10.3-million worth of bulk cannabis to other licensed producers, down 49 per cent.
“The provinces have a significant backlog of inventory," said Aurora’s chairman Michael Singer in an interview.
"They were holding at some point I understand up to 52 weeks of inventory, so their model is changing slightly where that’s going to drop significantly. So that’s why we believe we haven’t seen significant orders from the provinces,” Mr. Singer said.
On the bright side, Mr. Singer noted the company’s cost to produce a gram had dropped 25 per cent in the quarter, to 85 cents.
He added that Aurora had not seen significant product returns. That is in contrast with Canopy, which recorded a $32.7-million revenue adjustment due to a combination or price cuts and product returns for its oil and softgel products.
“What we haven’t done, which I would argue some of our peers have been able to do, is sort of flood the market with product that is sitting in the distribution centres,” Mr. Singer said.
He added that the company is taking steps to shore up its balance sheet. By halting the construction projects in Alberta and Denmark, Aurora hopes to save $190-million over the next year.
Aurora also has $230-million worth of convertible debt that comes due in March. Mr. Singer said the company is taking steps to manage that debt, adding that the largest holder of the debt has agreed to convert it into Aurora shares.
The hope, Mr. Singer said, is to convince “the remaining debenture holders on similar terms, so we can remove, if you want, that significant financial overhang on our story.”
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.