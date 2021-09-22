Aurora Cannabis to close Edmonton facility as it looks to streamline operations

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is closing one of its Alberta facilities as it strives to streamline its operations.

The cannabis company says its Aurora Polaris property in Edmonton will be shut down as part of a plan to create a leaner and more agile firm.

Aurora Polaris’ medical distribution operations will move to the adjacent Aurora Sky facility, while manufacturing will be relocated to Aurora River in Bradford, Ont.

Aurora, which is headquartered in Edmonton, will keep its corporate office in Alberta.

Aurora would not say how many employees will be impacted by the changes, but thanked workers for their contributions.

The changes come as Aurora has spent much of the pandemic busy with a restructuring and layoffs and after the company moved the release of its fourth-quarter earnings from Tuesday to Sept. 27.

