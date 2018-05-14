Aurora to buy MedReleaf for $3.2-billion as sector consolidation looms

Open this photo in gallery Cannabis seedlings are seen at an Aurora facility. Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Two of Canada’s largest legal growers of medical marijuana are tying the knot, striking the largest deal in the sector to this point.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. said on Monday that it has agreed to buy rival MedReleaf Corp. in an all-stock transaction worth $3.2-billion that could reshape the nascent sector and spark further consolidation.

Investors in Markham, Ont.-based MedReleaf will receive 3.575 shares of Aurora stock for every MedReleaf share they own. That implies a price of $29.44 per share, a 34-per-cent premium based on a calculation that takes into account the last 20 days of trading activity in both stocks as of last Friday. As a result, MedReleaf shareholders will own 39 per cent of the combined company.

The tie-up comes nearly two weeks after The Globe and Mail first reported that the two producers were in talks to strike a deal. In early May, shares of MedReleaf were trading below $22 apiece and have since rallied to just under $25.

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. advised Aurora on the deal, while bankers at Canaccord Genuity advised the special committee at MedReleaf.

Aurora grows marijuana for patients today at facilities in Alberta, Quebec and Saskatoon. It acquired its footprint in Saskatchewan by buying CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. in a stock-and-cash deal that was valued at $1.2-billion on the January day it was announced.

It is currently building an 800,000-square-foot greenhouse next to the Edmonton airport. In mid-April, Aurora said it bought 71 acres of land in Medicine Hat, Alta., to construct a new 1.2-million-square-foot growing site to serve medical markets abroad and Canada’s looming recreational base of consumers.

Buying MedReleaf will see Aurora boost its production and give it access to the Ontario market. MedReleaf operates two indoor production facilities in the province, one in Markham and another in Bradford. It also announced plans to retrofit a greenhouse in Exeter, Ont.

The transaction will be done by way of a plan of arrangement. It requires the approval of at least two-thirds of MedReleaf’s shareholders present at a special meeting. Because of the number of Aurora shares being issued, its investors will also have to vote on the deal at a special meeting. Directors and officers at both companies have agreed to vote in favour of the transaction. Other MedReleaf shareholders that hold 56 per cent of its shares have also agreed to vote for the deal, Monday’s press release said.

