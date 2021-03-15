Australia’s Evolution Mining makes $343-million offer to buy Battle North Gold

Evolution Mining Ltd. is offering $343-million to buy Battle North Gold Corp. in a transaction that would see the Australian miner double down on Ontario’s Red Lake gold district.
Melbourne-based Evolution is offering $2.65 per share in cash for Battle North, a 45-per-cent premium to Friday’s close. Battle North is urging its investors to vote for the deal in an upcoming shareholder vote, saying the acquisition reduces development and execution risk for the company.
Toronto-based Battle North had spent the past years attempting to resurrect the troubled Phoenix gold project. About five years ago, the company, then called Rubicon Minerals Corp., rushed an underground gold mine into production, with only a preliminary engineering study in hand. When Rubicon tried to mine the deposit, the gold wasn’t there. About a billion dollars of shareholder money went up in smoke.
A new management team led by George Ogilvie took over the asset a few years ago. Armed with a full engineering study, Battle North is aiming to put the site back into operation, albeit on a smaller scale.
A relative newcomer to Red Lake, Evolution has made big bets on the historic northern Ontario gold district. Last year, Evolution paid US$475-million for a suite of gold mines previously owned by Canada’s Goldcorp Inc. The properties were in terrible shape, and Evolution has been investing hundreds of millions to modernize, tweak and reduce costs. The company hopes to boost production in the Red Lake Region to more than 300,000 ounces a year, up from 160,000 in 2019.
The Battle North mine is projected to run for 8 years and produce about 74,000 ounces of gold per annum.
Battle North shareholders will vote on the transaction in May.
