 Skip to main content

Report on Business Australia’s St Barbara acquires Atlantic Gold Corp., owner of large, open-pit mines in Nova Scotia

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Australia’s St Barbara acquires Atlantic Gold Corp., owner of large, open-pit mines in Nova Scotia

The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Excavators work at Atlantic Gold Corporation's Touquoy open pit gold mine in Moose River Gold Mines, N.S. on June 6, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A large, open-pit gold operation located in the historic Nova Scotia mining district of Moose River has been sold to an Australian firm.

A news release issued earlier this week says St Barbara mining has acquired Atlantic Gold Corp., with plans to raise further capital for a possible listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shareholders are receiving $2.90 per share for a total equity value of $722 million under terms of the takeover.

Story continues below advertisement

The company has been mining gold in open pit operations at the Touquoy mine and has mapped out four deposits in some of the province’s long-dormant underground gold districts.

The modern mines differ vastly from the underground shafts which once honeycombed the area, and made Moose River the world-famous site of a 1936 cave-in and rescue.

The Touquoy operation, just a 90-minute drive from Halifax, relies on huge volumes of ore going through mass crushing and leaching to draw out the tiny amounts of gold.

They are then melted into gold bars on the site.

The growth of the mining in Nova Scotia near a major population centre and shipping facilities has been held up as a signal that strong gold prices and lower-cost open pit operations are capable of giving abandoned mining areas a fresh lease on life.

However, local residents and environmental groups have expressed concern about how water stored in holding ponds will be treated prior to their return to local watersheds on the Eastern Shore.

The Eastern Shore Forest Watch Association has argued nitrogen in the effluent – in part from the explosives – may lead to unnatural enrichment of surrounding waters, leading to potential fish kills.

In addition, the movement of ore by heavy trucking to the crushing site has generated criticism due to noise and dust levels.

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has been examining the impacts of the second open pit, the Beaver Dam project, which would have trucks carrying ore over rural highways to Touquoy.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter