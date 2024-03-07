AutoCanada Inc. ACQ-T reported a loss in its fourth quarter compared with a profit a year earlier as its revenue rose nearly seven per cent.

The automobile dealership group said it lost $22.6-million or 81 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The loss compared with profit of $14.8-million or 52 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.48-billion, up from $1.39-billion in its fourth quarter of 2022.

AutoCanada executive chair Paul Antony says the company saw solid growth in new vehicle sales and a robust contribution from parts, service, and collision repair.

He says the gains were tempered by a decrease in used vehicle sales, primarily in the U.S. market, as well as higher interest rates and consumer preferences for affordable vehicles and minimal financing.