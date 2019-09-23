Auto layoffs in Ontario mount as U.S. GM strike moves into second week

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

The automotive layoffs in Ontario continued to mount on Monday as the strike by 49,000 General Motors Co. workers in the United States halts the cross-border flow of parts and vehicles.

GM has stopped engine assembly work at its plant in St. Catharines, Ont., sending another 725 people home as the U.S. strike by the United Auto Workers shuts down more than U.S. 50 factories and warehouses in the United States.

Almost 3,000 GM employees represented by the Unifor union in Southern Ontario – about half GM’s hourly workforce in Canada – are laid off as of Monday, in addition to 1,700 Unifor employees at suppliers. The number of job losses at the companies that supply the GM plants is not clear, but could top 4,000 as the strike drags on and the economic damage spreads.

GM has three major plants in Ontario affected by the strike: the Oshawa plant that assembles Chevrolet Impalas and GM pickups has closed; the St. Catharines plant has suspended engine making but continues to make transmissions; the Ingersoll plant continues to make the Chevrolet Equinox SUV with 2,700 hourly and salaried employees and three weekly shifts.

“We actually feel pretty good that we’ve been able to keep half our people up and to keep all of the [Equinox] production going… for the foreseeable future,” David Paterson, a GM spokesman in Canada, said by phone on Monday. “Of course, we would like to see the end of the UAW strike so that we can get up and going as quickly as possible.”

The UAW walked off the job on Sept. 16 after failing to reach a new contract with GM. Talks on Sunday failed to yield a deal.