Linamar says GM’s U.S. strike costing $1-million a day in profit; shares drop

Auto parts maker Linamar Corp. says the strike by 49,000 General Motors Co. workers in the United States is costing it as much as $1-million a day in profit.

The United Auto Workers walked off the job in the United States on Sept. 16, halting almost all GM’s auto production in North America, causing thousands of layoffs in Southern Ontario and a plunge in orders at GM suppliers Linamar, Martinrea International Corp. Magna International Inc. and others.

“The resultant decline in GM orders are currently estimated to impact Linamar earnings at a rate of up to $1-million” for every day of the strike, Linamar said in a brief market-conditions update issued late Wednesday.

The Guelph, Ont.-based company, which makes transmission, drivetrain, chassis and other components, pointed to lower expected global production of pickup trucks, SUVs and cars.

Linamar shares sank 13 per cent in early trading in Toronto.

Linamar employs 28,000 people at 61 factories and 35 sales and research sites in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China and other countries. The automotive market accounts for 68 per cent of 2018’s $7.6-billion sales total. Linamar also makes industrial and agricultural equipment.

Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s chief executive officer, was unavailable for an interview on Thursday morning.

Ontario’s auto parts makers employ about 100,000 people and sell $18-billion in components to U.S. manufacturers. GM is a major customer for the companies, in Ontario and elsewhere.

The U.S. strike by the UAW shut down more than 50 factories and warehouses in the United States. GM’s Ontario operations soon followed, due to the interconnected nature of auto-making.

The strike has halted production at two of three GM factories in Ontario. About 2,000 hourly workers have been laid off at the Oshawa plant, which makes Chevrolet Impalas and GM pickup trucks. Engine production at the power-train plant in St. Catharines has stopped, putting 700 workers on temporary layoff.

GM’s Ingersoll plant, which makes the Chevrolet Equinox SUV, is closed this week in a scheduled inventory management shut down. The move, announced in the summer, has put 2,300 workers in Ingersoll and 300 transmission assemblers in St. Catharines on layoff, Jennifer Wright, a spokeswoman for GM, said.

Ms. Wright said the shutdowns in Ingersoll and at the St. Catharines transmission line are unrelated to the strike, and both are scheduled to be running on Monday. ​

