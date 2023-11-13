Canada’s Magna International MG-T has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor, a company spokesperson said on Monday, the latest in a series of deals struck by North American labour unions following their tough stance over wages and working conditions.

Both parties resumed talks last week after workers staged a walkout at the auto parts supplier’s Integram seat manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ontario.

The spokesperson added that members of Unifor Local 444 employed at the Magna Integram plant would be returning to work on Monday.

The Integram plant manufactures seats for vehicles assembled at Stellantis’ STLA-N Windsor plant as well as at Detroit Three plants in the United States.

Unions have been taking advantage of a tight labour market to push for higher pay and better working conditions in their talks for new labour agreements.

A ratification vote has been scheduled for later in the week. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.