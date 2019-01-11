Canadian auto workers to protest during GM investors meeting

Auto workers from across Ontario are set to rally in Windsor today across from the General Motors headquarters in Detroit.
The 11 a.m. protest against the company’s decision to close a plant in Oshawa, Ont., coincides with a General Motors investors meeting.
Unifor, the union that represents GM autoworkers, is busing protesters in from cities that include Kitchener, Brampton and London, Ont.
The rally is the latest in a string of actions opposing the plant’s closure.
Earlier in the week, unionized workers at the Oshawa assembly plant staged two work stoppages to protest their employer’s decision to close the facility.
The protest came after Unifor president Jerry Dias sat down with GM on Tuesday to talk about proposals the union had made to extend the life of the Ontario plant, but came away empty-handed.
Approximately 2,600 workers will lose their jobs when the plant closes at the end of the year.
