A&W Food Services signs long-term development deal with Pret A Manger
Vancouver
The Canadian Press

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. AW-UN-T has signed a long-term development agreement with sandwich chain Pret A Manger (Europe) Ltd.

The deal follows a two-year trial period.

A&W Food Services holds exclusive master franchisor rights to Canada for the Pret brand.

During the trial period, Pret products were offered in certain A&W restaurants and a stand-alone Pret location was opened in downtown Toronto earlier this year.

A&W says it will introduce Pret’s products in a variety of formats, starting with a national roll out of Pret coffee in A&W restaurants this fall.

It says the development plan calls for an increase in the number of physical locations offering Pret products across Canada over an initial 10-year development term.

