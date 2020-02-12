 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

A&W sees sales metric slip in fourth quarter after strong performance last year

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund saw same-store sales grow for the year, even as they slipped in the most recent quarter.

The fund says the key retail metric fell 1.9 per cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019.

That’s down from 12.3 per cent growth the same quarter the previous year, which the company says was one of its strongest quarters on record.

Story continues below advertisement

The metric grew 4.1 per cent for its 2019 financial year boosted by strong performance in B.C., Quebec and Ontario, compared to 9.8 per cent growth for the previous year.

The fund reported net income excluding non-cash items of $10.246 million for the quarter, down from $10.816 for the same quarter the previous year.

Gross sales for the 934 restaurants in the royalty pool totalled $451.279 million compared to $439.950 million from 896 restaurants in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies