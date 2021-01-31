Baffinland iron ore expansion plans in Arctic raise concerns for Inuit communities, hunters and trappers

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Baffinland iron ore expansion plans in Arctic raise concerns for Inuit communities, hunters and trappers

Niall McGeeMining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mary River iron ore on Baffin Island, Nunavut.

Mike Pike/Baffinland Iron Mines

A proposed iron ore mine expansion by Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation is raising environmental red flags among Inuit groups, hamlets, and subsistence hunters and trappers, potentially putting the brakes on one of the biggest industrial developments ever envisaged in the Canadian Arctic.

Privately held Baffinland hopes to double its production of iron ore at its Baffin Island mine in Nunavut to 12 million tonnes a year, from six million tonnes. The Oakville, Ont.-based miner also wants to build a railroad that would transport ore from its Mary River mine in the Qikiqtani region of North Baffin to Milne Port, about 100 kilometres away.

Baffinland says the expansion is crucial to make the mine sustainable and profitable in the long term. By boosting production, the company will also be able to cash in on buoyant iron ore prices. The commodity’s main use is in the production of steel, and lately Chinese production has been brisk as its economy stages a rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Baffinland is owned by U.S. private equity group The Energy and Minerals Group and giant Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Baffinland wants to build a railroad that would transport ore from its Mary River mine to the Milne Port.

Baffinland Iron Mines/Handout

Last week, a final round of public hearings on the potential environmental impact of the expansion of Mary River began in Nunavut, where the key Inuit stakeholders are presenting to the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) and questioning Baffinland about its plans.

Apart from a small section of a supply road on which Baffinland currently transports the ore, the entire operations are situated on Inuit-owned land. The Inuit secured ownership as part of a historic land-settlement agreement with the federal government in 1993, which laid the foundation for the formation of Nunavut six years later.

In the territory, the hunting and trapping of wildlife and marine mammals, including caribou, seals and whales, has been a way of life for Indigenous people here for thousands of years, providing sustenance, food and clothing. The Inuit are worried about the potentially damaging effect increased shipping of ore from Mary River through waterways will have on marine life, especially narwhal. They’re also concerned about the railway cutting into and damaging permafrost hunting grounds.

“The company basically admitted it won’t know for sure what impact this railroad will have on caribou until they build it,” said Jerry Natanine, mayor of the Baffin Island hamlet of Clyde River, which is opposed to the mine expansion.

“In some ways, they’re doing a big experiment with our environment.”

Several organizations representing hunters and trappers in the North Baffin region say there is already serious concern about damage the existing mine, which has been in operation since 2015, is having on the environment.

Eric Ootoovak, chair of the Mittimatalik Hunters and Trappers Organization (MHTO), said that iron ore dust from blasting at Mary River has spread for thousands of square kilometres. The residue is melting ice on seal hunting routes, and polluting waters used by hunters for drinking and cooking, he added. As well, he says ice breaking around the port, in combination with heavy traffic from Baffinland’s iron ore ships, have pushed marine life further out to sea, meaning Indigenous hunters must travel greater distances for food.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ecosystem is already very fragile,” he said.

“Baffinland hasn’t done a good job.”

Open this photo in gallery

Hunting and fishing access routes have been dramatically affected by increased snow melt due to the iron ore dust.

Mittimatalik Hunters and Trappers Organization./Handout

The chief executive of Baffinland, Brian Penney, declined interview requests for this story.

A Baffinland representative e-mailed The Globe and Mail a number of documents detailing the company’s vision for the mine expansion and the projected economic benefits to the Inuit community.

In one of the documents, Baffinland said it plans to pay MHTO $1.3-million in compensation because of the negative impact its operations are having on Inuit hunting grounds. If the mine expansion gets the go-ahead, Baffinland said that Inuit organizations are projected to receive $2-billion in benefits, including land lease payments and royalties, over the next 16 years. The projections are based on assumptions about the future price of iron ore and so could vary significantly.

“Although the exact economic benefits for the territory are unknown at this point in time, it is fairly certain that the economy of Nunavut will benefit significantly from the Mary River Project,” the company said in a document.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

An aerial view of the Mary River mine.

Baffinland Iron Mines/Handout

The Mary River mine is one of only a handful of major mine developments in the Canadian Arctic. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. operates two gold mines in Nunavut, Meliadine and Amaruq in the Kivalliq district. TMAC Resources Inc. owns the Doris underground gold mine in Hope Bay. TMAC was recently sold to Agnico Eagle, after the federal government blocked the sale of the company to a Chinese state-owned company because of national security concerns.

Frank Tester, technical adviser for the hamlet of Pond Inlet, a mostly Inuit community of about 1,600 people on the northern end of Baffin Island, which is also opposed to the Baffinland expansion, cited the lack of reliable information about the likely impact of the mine expansion on the narwhal population.

Known as the unicorns of the sea because of the distinctive needle-like tusks of the male species, narwhal are found at the northern edge of Baffin Island from spring to fall. Increased shipping out of the port in the waters where the narwhal congregate has the community concerned. Mr. Tester said that Baffinland’s “adaptive management plan,” which is a strategy for dealing with the negative impact on the environment, is “seriously incomplete.”

“We have no idea on what this is going to look like,” he said.

Open this photo in gallery

Near Arctic Bay, Nunavut, narwhal are photographed May 22, 2011.

MICHELLE VALBERG/The Globe and Mail

Baffinland uses a number of methods to monitor the impact of the current mining operation on narwhal population, including conducting aerial surveys. But Mr. Tester maintains that is a poor method to monitor populations and says that keeping track of the body fat composition of narwhal over a period of years, while much more time-consuming, is a much more accurate method.

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA), which represents a number of Inuit groups, hasn’t yet decided on whether it will grant its endorsement to the mine extension.

Story continues below advertisement

“Inuit remain deeply conflicted and concerned about whether a larger mine project, with all of the related shipping and rail activity, is really in the best interests of the community of Mittimatalik and other Inuit in the region,” QIA president P.J. Akeeagok said in his remarks to the NIRB at the hearings last week.

A number of Inuit groups presenting last week were also critical of the NIRB‘s hearing process, saying the regulator is severely curtailing the number of questions the Inuit can pose to Baffinland about the mine expansion, and that the format is culturally inappropriate.

“The process doesn’t give any attention to Inuit ways of doing things,” Mr. Tester said.

“They’re having imposed upon them an entirely white person’s way of going about things, which is confrontational sometimes and oppositional. It’s just so out of whack with the way Inuit deal with issues like this.”

Karen Costello, executive director of the NIRB, declined to comment on concerns about the format of the hearings.

The hearings are scheduled to run until Feb. 6. The NIRB has 45 days to send its recommendation to the federal Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal. The minister will then have the final word on whether the expansion goes ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies