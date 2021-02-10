Baffinland seeks court injunction to permanently end Inuit blockade at Nunavut mine

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Baffinland seeks court injunction to permanently end Inuit blockade at Nunavut mine

Niall McGeeMining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Mary River mine sits about 150 kilometres south of Pond Inlet, Nunavut.

HO/The Canadian Press

Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. is seeking a court injunction to permanently end an almost week-long blockade by Inuit subsistence hunters that has caused havoc at its Mary River iron ore mine in Nunavut.

Last Thursday, a group of hunters set up blockades at an airstrip and supply road at the mine, saying their concerns about a planned expansion of the facility haven’t been heard. They fear an expansion would hurt the environment and their livelihoods.

Oakville, Ont.-based Baffinland said the blockades are preventing employees from leaving the mine, and stopping key supplies, such as food and medicine, from getting in. Some 700 workers are at Mary River, and many have been there for more than three weeks. After the blockades began, Bafflinland suspended almost all operations at the site.

Story continues below advertisement

0

35

KM

Arctic Bay

Pond Inlet

Brodeur

Peninsula

Baffinland-Milne Port

Mary River mine

Supply road

Detail

Baffin Island

NUNAVUT

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN;

OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

0

35

KM

Arctic Bay

Pond Inlet

Brodeur

Peninsula

Baffinland-Milne Port

Mary River mine

Supply road

Detail

Baffin Island

NUNAVUT

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP

CONTRIBUTORS

0

35

KM

Detail

Arctic Bay

Pond Inlet

Brodeur

Peninsula

Baffinland-Milne Port

Gulf of

Boothia

Mary River mine

Supply road

Baffin Island

NUNAVUT

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

At the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on Wednesday, Justice Susan Cooper issued an interim order that means the protesters must temporarily vacate the airstrip and supply road. The order remains in effect until Saturday when another hearing is scheduled that will consider Baffinland’s formal request for an injunction. In the interim, protesters are allowed to remain on site, as long as the blockades are lifted.

The select group of Inuit hunters and Baffinland are clashing after a number of other local stakeholders already voiced their opposition to the mine expansion, and amid a groundswell of new activism by Indigenous peoples and others in the Canadian resource sector. Earlier this week, the Alberta government restored a 1970s-era coal mining code it had earlier rolled back, after hundreds of thousands of Albertans objected to a loosening of restrictions around development in the Rockies.

Lori Idlout, the lawyer representing the Nunavut protesters, who refer to themselves as “guardians,” said the temporary order from the court wasn’t even necessary. The protesters had already been allowing staff to leave the site, and they had not prevented medevacs from arriving either, she said.

“The guardians had no problem with the order,” Ms. Idlout added.

Baffinland representative Heather Smiles wrote in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail that the company will not comment on the legal proceedings until documents from the court have been signed.

Privately held Baffinland has proposed doubling its production of iron ore at Mary River to 12 million tonnes a year. Baffinland also wants to build a railroad that would transport ore from its complex in North Baffin to Milne Port, about 100 kilometres away.

One of the on-site protesters, Namen Inuarak, told The Globe last week that hunters are worried that increased shipping of iron ore would negatively affect the marine population of mammals, such as narwhal, which they depend upon for food. They’re also concerned about the effect that iron ore dust from blasting at the mine is having on the seal hunt, the Mittimatalik Hunters and Trappers Organization said.

Story continues below advertisement

A round of public hearings on the potential environmental impact of the expansion of Mary River was held last week in Nunavut and a final session is scheduled for next month.

Almost all of Baffinland’s operations are situated on Inuit-owned land. Inuit groups earn royalties and land-lease payments for use of the land. If the expansion gets the go-ahead, Baffinland said that Inuit organizations should receive $2-billion in benefits over the next 16 years.

Key Inuit stakeholders have been questioning Baffinland about its plans to mitigate environmental damage. A number of hunter and trapper organizations, as well as several local hamlets, have already opposed the expansion, saying the economic benefits aren’t worth the risk to the environment.

The protesters at Mary River, who are primarily hunters from the hamlets of Pond Inlet and Arctic Bay, also say they haven’t seen any economic benefits from the mine.

“We never had our royalty payments,” Mr. Inuarak said.

Mr. Inuarak also said the regional Inuit organization, Qikiqtani Inuit Association, which deals directly with Baffinland, hasn’t included the concerns of a number of individual hunters.

Story continues below advertisement

QIA last week said it remains in “open dialogue” with all Inuit communities affected by the mine expansion proposal.

Later this year, the Nunavut Impact Review Board is expected to issue a recommendation to federal Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal on whether the expansion should go ahead. The minister will then have the final word.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies