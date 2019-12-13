 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Baker group fails to win enough support for HBC takeover bid: report

Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
Hudson’s Bay Co.’s executive chairman Richard Baker has failed to garner the necessary votes among minority shareholders for his $1.1-billion privatization bid, Reuters reported Friday.

The shareholder meeting on the bid is set for Dec. 17, though enough proxies have already been submitted to show that the majority shareholders led by Mr. Baker have come up short, the news agency reported, quoting unnamed sources.

Mr. Baker and his allies offered $10.30 a share to take HBC private, but the bid has faced opposition from dissidents who complained that it did not offer enough value, especially for the retailer’s real estate portfolio.

The Globe and Mail has not independently confirmed the report. A spokesman for the Baker group declined to comment on the report, and a representative with HBC was not immediately available for comment.

To be successful, a majority of the minority shareholders must vote in favour, and analysts had predicted that the bid was headed for failure at the current price. The report said the exact tally of votes was not known.

It was not immediately known how the Baker group, which controls 57 per cent of the shares, would respond. Some options include revising the offer, postponing the vote or going ahead with it and dealing with the consequences of losing. Indeed, shareholders have the option of changing their votes up until the meeting.

Catalyst Capital Group Inc., which has a 17.5 per cent stake in HBC, and other dissidents, including Land & Buildings Investment Management and Sandpiper Group, have said they oppose Mr. Baker’s proposal.

Catalyst, the Toronto-based private-equity fund, was at the Ontario Securities Commission on Friday seeking to have the deal blocked or the vote postponed over its complaints that the sale process run by HBC’s special board committee was unfair to minority shareholders.

