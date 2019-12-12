 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Baker may have to sweeten HBC bid by 10 per cent to sway shareholders, analyst says

Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
Hudson’s Bay Co. executive chairman Richard Baker may have to sweeten his group’s bid for the retailer by as much as 10 per cent to sway dissident shareholders to accept the buyout, an analyst says.

With less than a week before investors are scheduled to vote on the Baker group’s $1.1-billion offer to privatize HBC, it is looking increasingly unlikely that minority shareholders will accept the proposal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce analyst Mark Petrie predicts.

Mr. Baker and his allies control 57 per cent of HBC stock, and they are locked in a battle with dissident Catalyst Capital Group Inc., which has 17.5 per cent of the shares. Catalyst, The Toronto private-equity fund, claims enough support to block the bid. Holders of a majority of the minority shares must vote in favour of the $10.30 bid at the Dec. 17 meeting for it to be successful.

Mr. Petrie believes that Catalyst’s large position, and a recommendation from proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services to vote against the offer, point to the current proposal coming up short of the necessary support.

In his upside scenario for the shares, the price could rise to $11.25 with a bid sweetened by about 10 per cent.

“We continue to believe a modestly boosted bid from the majority group should be enough to get the deal done, but at this stage handicapping probabilities is futile,” Mr. Petrie wrote this week in a research report.

The Baker group’s controlling ownership prevents a rival bidder from acquiring the company. Indeed, Catalyst had proposed an $11 a share offer, but the HBC special committee ruled it had no chance of consummation as the controlling shareholders would not sell. Mr. Baker has called the current price "full and final."

In the absence of an increase and a management buyout off the table, HBC could fall as low as $5 a share, which would be more than $1 under the level before Mr. Baker announced his privatization plan in June, Mr. Petrie wrote.

Two other shareholder advisors, Glass, Lewis & Co. and Egan-Jones, have urged investors to vote for the bid from Mr. Baker and his allies, Rhone Capital LLC, Hanover Investments (Luxembourg) SA and Abrams Capital Management LP.

HBC, Canada’s oldest company, owns the Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue department store brands. It has struggled along with much of the brick-and-mortar retail industry against an onslaught of competition from e-commerce rivals. This week, it reported a third-quarter net loss from continuing operations of $175-million, compared with a loss of $70-million a year earlier.

On Thursday, HBC, the Baker Group and Catalyst were at the Ontario Securities Commission for a hearing into Catalyst’s complaints about the sale process and the formation of the bidding consortium, which it alleges was done armed with with information not available to all shareholders.

The regulatory process adds a new risk element to the odds of completing the deal. Catalyst is seeking to convince the regulator to block the offer or postpone the vote.​

