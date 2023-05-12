Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Canada wording on a Canadian $50 bill is pictured in Ottawa on Jan. 11, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Bank of Canada has appointed Rhys Mendes as deputy governor, filling out the governing council with a long-time central banker.

Mr. Mendes joined the bank in 2004 and has led its economic and financial research team as well as its international economic analysis department. For the past two years, he’s been on secondment at the Department of Finance, serving as assistant deputy minister.

Mr. Mendes will join the six-person governing council in July. The group, led by Governor Tiff Macklem, determines the bank’s benchmark interest rate and other aspects of monetary policy.

Building on his previous experience, Mr. Mendes will oversee the bank’s economic and financial research, and its international analysis. He will also be Mr. Macklem’s deputy for G7 and G20 meetings.

“I am delighted to welcome Rhys Mendes back to the Bank and onto Governing Council,” Mr. Macklem said in a news release.

“We will benefit greatly from his experience and expertise in economic modelling, monetary policy framework design, and international policy issues. In addition to his economic insights, Rhys brings seasoned leadership.”

Mr. Mendes will replace Paul Beaudry, who is set to depart the central bank in July.

The governing council has seen significant turnover in the past year. Three deputy governors have left, or announced their departure, since last summer. Once Mr. Beaudry departs, Toni Gravelle will be the only deputy governor left on the council from before Mr. Macklem’s appointment in the summer of 2020.