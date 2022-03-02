The Bank of Canada is poised to raise its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday for the first time since 2018.CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday for the first time since 2018. Here are the latest updates:

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.50 per cent from 0.25 per cent for the first time since 2018, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is a major new source of uncertainty.”

The Bank of Canada’s benchmark rate has stood at 0.25 per cent since the early days of the pandemic, matching a record low set in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008. How high could the rates increase in 2022? The Globe’s Mark Rendell takes a look.

The Canadian economy continued to grow through the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, beating analyst expectations. Though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adds uncertainty to the global economic outlook, making it harder for central bankers to make monetary policy decisions.

A rate hike will affect the cost of borrowing for various loans, including mortgages. What does that mean for homeowners and prospective buyers? Here is a guide on what to expect.

10:16 a.m. ET

A realist’s guide to winners and losers in the wave of interest rate hikes that just began

The new normal is rising interest rates.

The first step up for rates from the emergency low of the pandemic has been taken by the Bank of Canada and more increases are ahead. The Globe’s personal finance columnist shares a realist’s take on who’s better and worse off as we adjust to the move away from what could be the lowest borrowing costs we’ll see in our lives.

- Rob Carrick

10:02 a.m. ET

Bank of Canada raises interest rates to 0.5 per cent, pushing borrow costs up for first time since 2018

The Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate Wednesday, pushing up borrowing costs for the first time since 2018 and kicking off a much-anticipated rate hike cycle despite heightened economic uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank’s governing council voted to increase the key overnight interest rate to 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent – the first step in a push to bring runaway inflation back under control.

This puts the bank on the path to normalising monetary policy after two years of record-low interest rates, held down by the bank to support the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Mark Rendell

9:43 a.m. ET

Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers ahead of interest rate decision

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices surged and investors stuck to bets that the Bank of Canada would hike interest rates for the first time in three years despite recent volatility in financial markets.

All 25 analysts polled by Reuters expect Canada’s central bank to increase its key interest rate to 0.50 per cent from the current record low 0.25 per cent when the decision is released at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). It last hiked rates in October 2018.

Money markets see chances of a hike at about 90 per cent and expect a total of up to six increases in rates this year.

“Today’s statement could provide some context on the outlook for policy moving forward, with a clear warning that further hikes are likely to follow quickly, and that the Bank’s balance sheet is poised to shrink fairly quickly from here,” strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

- Reuters

8:19 a.m. ET

Why ‘Canadian households can fully handle a series of rate hikes at this point’: BMO

A senior economist at Bank of Montreal (BMO) argues that Canadians are financially well prepared for the Bank of Canada interest rate hikes:

“On the eve of Bank of Canada rate hikes, a look at household savings suggest they are more than ready. Households have accumulated roughly $300 bln in excess savings through the pandemic above and beyond what would have otherwise been normal. Think of it another way: Canadians have banked an additional 8 years worth of savings through this episode. Why? Employment income surged back quickly; extremely supportive federal transfers more than offset the temporary decline in employment income, and ran well past the recovery; and Canadians simply haven’t been able to spend as much in areas like travel and services. Suffice it to say, Canadian households can fully handle a series of rate hikes at this point.”

- Robert Kavcic, BMO senior economist

What analysts are saying about the Bank of Canada interest rate

“The recent market gyrations and geopolitical uncertainty have driven the market to price some odds that the BoC could hold their fire today, but we don’t believe the impact is sufficient at present to alter the course of near-term policy. Inflation is well above the BoC’s 2% target, the output gap is more or less closed, and the housing market is on fire, all reinforcing the necessity of higher rates to keep inflation from accelerating even further. Yesterday’s strong Q4 GDP growth figure and surprisingly positive start to 2022 should make the BoC all the more comfortable with pushing rates higher today.

- Benjamin Reitzes, Managing Director, Cdn Rates & Macro Strategist, Bank of Montreal

Rate lift off from the Bank of Canada is widely expected this morning. While market expectations around today’s policy decision have faded slightly (and longer run expectations have been pared back more significantly following the past week’s events), there is unanimity among economists in the Bloomberg survey—all 27 expect the Bank to tighten 25bps. This is a policy statement only meeting; Governor Macklem provides more colour around policy thinking tomorrow with the Economic Progress Report and press conference. However, today’s statement could provide some context on the outlook for policy moving forward, with a clear warning that further hikes are likely to follow quickly, and that the Bank’s balance sheet is poised to shrink fairly quickly from here. A rate hike is largely factored into the CAD at this point but hawkish language should provide it with a lift—the more so against the likes of the EUR, AUD, and JPY where policy settings are liable to remain accommodative for some time to come.

- Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategist with Scotiabank

Mar. 1, 1:52 p.m. ET

Canadian economy grew through Omicron wave, boosting chance of Bank of Canada rate hike Wednesday

The Canadian economy continued to grow through the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, beating analyst expectations and increasing the likelihood that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since 2018.

Despite another round of health restrictions, preliminary estimates show that Canada’s GDP grew by 0.2 per cent month-over-month in January, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. While economic growth slowed in December, the Canadian economy ended last year on a solid footing, with GDP growing 6.7 per cent on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adds uncertainty to the global economic outlook, making it harder for central bankers to make monetary policy decisions. From a Canadian perspective, however, the war is likely to add to inflationary pressures as global energy price spike. It also could further drive GDP gains as Canada’s energy and commodity sectors benefit from higher prices.

- Mark Rendell

Feb. 28, 1:45 p.m. ET

How Bank of Canada interest rate hikes will affect your mortgage

The Bank of Canada is poised to raise its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday for the first time since 2018, a move that will affect the cost of borrowing for various loans, including mortgages.

Since the early days of the pandemic, the bank’s benchmark rate has stood at 0.25 per cent.

Those ultralow rates have undoubtedly poured fuel on the housing market, which has experienced frenzied activity and rapidly increasing prices for much of the past two years, despite economic troubles.

Now, things are changing, with a series or rate hikes expected this year and next.

How will it affect fixed-rated mortgages? How will your mortgage payments change? What does it mean for first-time homebuyers? Here is a guide (and calculator) to how the rate hike will affect homeowners and prospective buyers.

Current monthly payment ($) (add this if you want to calculate the difference) Mortgage amount at renewal ($) Amortization period at renewal (years) Interest Rate (%) Monthly cost would be:

- Matt Lundy, Rob Carrick, Jeremy Agius

Mortgages 101: What’s a mortgage and how to choose between fixed and variable rates in Canada?

Illustration by Melanie Lambrick

Selecting a mortgage is one of the biggest – and most stressful – financial decision made by many Canadians. But a clear understanding of a few basic terms and concepts can help allay some the anxiety. Here’s a primer on the basics of mortgages, along with insights into the current market.

Feb. 21, 4:06 p.m. ET

The Bank of Canada is ready to raise interest rates. How high could they go?

After months of blistering inflation, economists and investors are betting the Bank of Canada will start raising interest rates on March 2, kicking off a brisk rate hike cycle that could see borrowing costs return to pre-COVID-19 levels or surpass them some time next year.

Central bank officials have said they may need to move forcefully to tamp down inflation expectations, which are at risk of becoming unmoored the longer consumer price growth remains high. That doesn’t mean Governor Tiff Macklem and his team are preparing to push interest rates up into double digits, as central bankers did in the early 1980s to bring spiralling inflation back under control.

“We’re not talking about 18 per cent interest rates to cool the economy,” said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins.

“We can look back at the last cycle [in 2017 and 2018], and realize that when rates got to 1.75 per cent, we could see clear signs in the housing market and in the durable goods market that higher interest rates were taking a toll. So that provides a rough guide,” he said.

Mark Rendell

The Bank of Canada is set to raise interest rates. Here’s what it means for your finances and the economy

What does a Bank of Canada rate hike mean for your finances and the Canadian economy? The Globe’s Matt Lundy shares the implications of that pending move.

- Matt Lundy

