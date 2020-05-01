Bank of Canada appoints former deputy Tiff Macklem as new governor

The federal government has chosen Tiff Macklem to be the next governor of the Bank of Canada, bringing back an old hand at the central bank while passing over popular internal candidate Carolyn Wilkins.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Friday morning that Mr. Macklem, former second-in-command at the bank who has spent the past six years as dean of the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, will succeed Stephen Poloz on June 3 when the governor’s seven-year term expires. Mr. Macklem had spent parts of the past four decades with the central bank, culminating in a stint as senior deputy governor from 2010 to 2014, serving as right-hand man to Mark Carney.
The announcement ends a four-month search process by an independent committee of the central bank’s board to choose a replacement for Mr. Poloz, who announced in December that he wouldn’t seek a second term, and is something of a surprise to those who follow the central bank closely.
Ms. Wilkins, who has served as Mr. Poloz’s highly capable senior deputy for the past six years, had long been considered the favourite to succeed him – and, indeed, had been groomed for the job by Mr Poloz. Mr. Macklem, by contrast, had been a relatively low-profile dark horse in the competition – even people close to the bank’s senior ranks said it was never entirely clear whether he was pursuing the job.
But Mr. Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who had final say on the board’s recommendations – opted to bring back Mr. Macklem. Seven years ago, Mr. Macklem had been considered the favourite for the top job, only to be passed over in favour of Mr. Poloz, then head of Export Development Canada and himself a dark-horse choice. Mr. Macklem remained as senior deputy for less than a year before leaving to take the Rotman position.
The decision to choose from outside the central bank’s current ranks is being made at one of the most complicated times for policy-setting in the bank’s 85-year history. The financial and economic strains brought on by the COVID-19 crisis has prompted Mr. Poloz and his colleagues to slash interest rates to the bone and roll out a complex web of market supports over the past two months.
The government also turned down an opportunity to deliver the central bank’s first female governor – something that many observers had thought would be a strong consideration for a government that has been vocal about gender equality. Another leading candidate, Paul Beaudry, one of the central bank’s four deputy governors, would have been the first francophone governor.
But the choice adds to the recent history of the government of the day looking outside the Bank of Canada for its next leader. Each of the past four choices – Mr. Macklem, Mr. Poloz, Mr. Carney and David Dodge – were working outside the bank when they were asked to take the helm, and each was chosen over a senior deputy who was considered the front-runner.
In a press conference announcing his appointment, Mr. Macklem largely avoided discussing policy questions, noting that Mr. Poloz remains governor for another month yet.
“The bank only has one governor at a time,” he said. “We’re not going to take any interest-rate decisions today.”
He did indicate his general support for the key elements of the stance that the bank has taken under Mr. Poloz: that supporting market stability and providing liquidity is the bank’s most immediate priority; that negative interest rates are a “disruptive” proposition at a time when financial stability is already shaken; and that the bank was justified in not making firm economic forecasts in its recent Monetary Policy Report, given the risks and the wide-ranging uncertainty in how the COVID recovery plays out.
“The bank has to be humble about what it doesn’t know. There’s a lot we don’t know about this disease,” Mr. Macklem said.
“Clearly there are downside risks ... It’s going to be very important that the Bank of Canada gets the best economic information it can,” he said.
“In the near-term, Macklem and the rest of Governing Council will have to decide whether current policies are doing enough to support an economy that is in the midst of a record-breaking contraction,” said Josh Nye, senior economist at Royal Bank of Canada. “The bank has already had some success in improving financial market functioning and keeping borrowing costs manageable. But the longer the crisis drags on, and the greater the borrowing needs of governments, businesses and households, the more the BoC will face pressure to expand its offerings or provide more direct credit support as other central banks have done. Macklem will also have to ensure policies are in place to support an eventual recovery when coronavirus containment measures are eased.”
Mr. Macklem, 58, was born in Montreal, and earned an undergraduate degree in economics from Queen’s University in Kingston, in 1983. He pursued his graduate work at the University of Western Ontario, receiving a Master’s degree in 1984 and a PhD in economics in 1989. In addition to his long history at the Bank of Canada, Mr. Macklem also held senior roles in the Department of Finance in the early 2000s.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.