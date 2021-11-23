The Bank of Canada said that investors have likely contributed to the rapid spike in home prices, exposing the housing market to a downturn where the fallout could spread to other parts of the economy.

This is the first time the Bank of Canada has called out investors for their role in driving up home prices. The central bank said investor buying has doubled since the start of the pandemic, while purchases from first-time homebuyers have increased about 45 per cent.

The country’s affordable housing problem has worsened, as the average home price has jumped over 30 per cent since prior to the start of the pandemic.

“A sudden influx of investors in the housing market likely contributed to the rapid price increases we saw earlier this year. In such a case, expectations of future price increases can become self-fulfilling, at least for a while,” said Paul Beaudry, deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, in prepared comments for a Ontario Securities Commission event.

“That can expose the market to a higher chance of a correction. And, if one occurs, the damage can spread far beyond the investors,” he said.

Mr. Beaudry’s comments were part of a broader warning about the risks posed by Canada’s overextended housing market at a moment when interest rates are set to rise. High levels of household indebtedness are nothing new in Canada. But the runup in home prices during the pandemic – a period in which the central bank has held its policy interest rate at 0.25 per cent – has intensified the problems. Moreover, the impending rise in interest rates could create a problem for homebuyers who took on huge mortgages hoping rates would remain low.

“The debt that households accumulated at unusually low interest rates will stay with them well into the future. In the meantime, interest rates can be expected to rise as the effects of the pandemic dissipate and excess capacity in the economy is fully absorbed,” Mr. Beaudry said.

The financial system itself remains in good shape, with well-capitalized banks able to withstand major shocks to the system, he said. But a housing market correction could still have a large impact on the Canadian economy.

“A key concern here is that financially stretched households have little breathing room to absorb any disruption to their income. A job loss could force many to drastically cut their spending to keep servicing their debt,” Mr. Beaudry said.

“A drop in housing prices could also reduce household consumption because many people use their home as collateral to secure a home equity line of credit or refinance their mortgage,” he added.

Canada’s household debt picture is mixed. On the one hand, Canadians managed to grow their savings during the pandemic and pay down consumer debt such as credit card debt and lines of credit. The bank estimates that Canadians, on average, saved an additional $8,300 since early 2020. The share of households falling behind on debt payments or filing for personal bankruptcy fell to historic lows.

At the same time, however, household mortgage debt ballooned. With more money in their pockets and interest rates at rock-bottom, Canadians reached for ever bigger mortgages over the past year. Meanwhile the share of new mortgages with extremely high loan-to-income ratios increased markedly.

Central bank analysis determined that Canadian indebtedness improved during the first year of the pandemic. That situation, however, reversed rapidly.

“The deteriorating quality of new mortgage borrowing during recent quarters is now likely the bigger driver of household indebtedness. By the end of 2021, the share of highly indebted households will likely have more than reversed its initial improvement and topped its 2019 peak,” Mr. Beaudry said.

High household indebtedness provides a hazardous backdrop for rising interest rates. With inflation running at an 18-year high of 4.7 per cent in October and expected to remain close to 5 per cent for the rest of the year, the Bank of Canada is preparing to raise interest rates. The bank says it expects to start raising rates in the middle quarters of next year, setting up the possibility of a rate increase as early as April.

The central bank said it is doing “a lot of work to assess” how investors are affecting housing-related vulnerabilities. In Toronto and Vancouver, the country’s two priciest real estate markets, investors are major players. That investor demand is quickly spreading to other parts of the country, as buyers get priced out of major cities and try to get into slightly cheaper real estate markets. For example, in Toronto, nearly 40 per cent of condos are not occupied by owners. And in Barrie, a suburb north of the city, the share of non-owner occupied condos was just over 40 per cent, according to the most recent data from Canadian Housing and Statistics Program.

Housing experts and economists have struggled to quantify the investor effect on home prices. Many have pointed out that investor purchases have helped contribute to the flood of new condo buildings, where developers need to sell a certain amount in order to get construction financing. At the same time, the majority of the new condos being built are one-bedroom or studios, raising the question of whether the condos are being built mostly for investors.

Mr. Beaudry was asked after the speech whether Canadian investors or foreign speculators are driving the surge in real estate investment.

“These are Canadians buying these investment properties ... potentially putting them on the market to rent or just holding them,” Mr. Beaudry said.

The topic of foreign investment in Canadian real estate is politically charged. The Liberals (and the Conservatives) promised in the most recent election to put a two-year freeze on foreign investors buying residential properties. The Liberals also promised to review the tax treatment for real estate investment trusts, “while protecting small independent landlords.”