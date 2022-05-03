Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers arrive to testify at a parliamentary finance committee meeting in Ottawa on April 25, 2022.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The Bank of Canada has ramped up efforts to defend its credibility and refute allegations that it has lost its independence in the face of soaring inflation and calls from Conservative politicians for more parliamentary oversight of the bank.

Senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers used a speech in Toronto on Tuesday to explain the mechanics of central bank independence and argue that monetary policy remains free of undue government and private sector interference. She acknowledged, however, that public confidence in the bank has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Public trust is fundamental to our ability to deliver on our mandate,” she said in her first speech since taking on the bank’s No. 2 spot in December.

“We are acutely aware that, with some of the extraordinary actions we have taken during the pandemic and with inflation well above our target, some people are questioning that trust.”

The Bank of Canada has come under intense criticism from opposition politicians in recent months as inflation has accelerated to a three-decade high. Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has argued repeatedly that the bank’s independence has been compromised, and that it acted as an ATM for the government by buying more than $300-billion worth of government bonds as part of its quantitative easing program.

In a news conference last week, Mr. Poilievre said that if he were prime minister, he would make the Auditor General responsible for auditing the central bank (alongside a private sector accounting firm) and would oppose a proposed central bank digital currency. Right now two private sector accounting firms audit the bank: KPMG and Ernst & Young.

Ms. Rogers did not mention any politicians or political parties in her speech or in the question and answer session that followed. However, she did offer a pointed answer to a question about the risks of politicizing the bank.

“Public trust is fundamental to our ability to do our job, and anything that damages that trust ultimately damages our ability to deliver for Canadians. It ultimately hurts Canadians,” she said.

“I think that’s a pretty well-accepted fact in Canada, and by most politicians, and so it’s unusual for the bank to get dragged into the political rhetoric. It’s not unheard of, but it’s fairly unusual, particularly in developed economies.”

At the same time, she said that it was “entirely appropriate” for Canadians to ask the bank tough questions.

“Inflation is too high, it’s well above our target, it’s hurting Canadians, they need to be asking us questions, and we need to keep answering them,” she said.

