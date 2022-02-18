The Bank of Canada is shown in Ottawa on April 24, 2019.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Bank of Canada said on Friday that deputy governor Lawrence Schembri will retire on June 17, ending a nine-year term as one of the country’s top economic policy-makers.

Mr. Schembri’s departure will bring the size of the governing council back to its usual complement of six people. The council, which sets interest rates and makes other monetary policy decisions, has been oversized since the addition of two new members, senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers and deputy governor Sharon Kozicki, last year.

Mr. Schembri, the second-longest serving deputy governor, joined the central bank in 1997 and was appointed to the governing council in 2013 by then-governor Mark Carney. In the first three years of his term, he helped oversee the central bank’s work on financial system stability. From 2016 onwards, he led the bank’s analysis of domestic economic developments, making him one of the key voices on the governing council in setting monetary policy.

Mr. Schembri also played a leading role in the bank’s analysis of exchange rates and international economic developments.

“Larry has worked with dedication to this institution, and to Canadians, for more than 25 years,” governor Tiff Mackem said in a statement. “His contributions to central banking, here in Canada and internationally, have been innumerable.”

Ms. Kozicki will be taking over Mr. Schembri’s responsibilities for domestic economic analysis. Ms. Rogers, the bank’s second-in-command, will oversee financial system analysis alongside deputy governor Toni Gravelle.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.