Bank of Canada deputy governor Lynn Patterson to retire

Bank of Canada deputy governor Lynn Patterson to retire

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Lynn Patterson will retire in July after six years at the Bank of Canada.

Kathryn_Hollinrake

The Bank of Canada says deputy governor Lynn Patterson will retire on July 19.

Patterson joined the Bank of Canada in 2013 as special adviser to the governor and senior representative at the bank’s Toronto regional office.

She was appointed a deputy governor in May 2014 and was responsible for overseeing the central bank’s analysis and activities in promoting a stable and efficient financial system.

Before working at the Bank of Canada, Patterson had an extensive career in capital markets, including as president and country head for Bank of America Merrill Lynch Canada.

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said Patterson has had a tremendous influence during her tenure at the central bank.

He noted that she played a key role in advancing important capital market initiatives – including establishing the Canadian Fixed Income Forum.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

