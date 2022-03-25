The Bank of Canada in Ottawa is seen on May 16, 2019.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Bank of Canada deputy governor Sharon Kozicki hinted on Friday that a half-percentage point interest rate increase may be on the table for the central bank’s upcoming rate decision in mid-April.

“I expect the pace and magnitude of interest rate increases and the start of [quantitative tightening] to be active parts of our deliberations at our next decision,” Ms. Kozicki said in a keynote speech delivered to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco monetary policy conference. Quantitative tightening refers to the central bank shrinking its holdings of government bonds.

“The reasons are straightforward: inflation in Canada is too high, labour markets are tight and there is considerable momentum in demand,” she said in her first speech since joining the bank’s governing council last summer.

This follows comments from Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem in early March that the bank is not ruling out a 0.5 percentage point rate increase instead of the usual 0.25 percentage point increase – something that hasn’t happened since May, 2000.

After holding interest rates near zero for two years, the Bank of Canada kicked off a monetary policy tightening cycle in early March. It raised its policy interest rate from 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent and signaled that more rate hikes are imminent.

Economists and investors expect the bank to move quickly, with financial instruments that track market expectations suggesting the bank will raise its policy rate at each of the remaining six decision dates in 2022. Ms. Kozicki reinforced this perception on Friday, noting that the bank was “prepared to act forcefully” to bring inflation under control.

“While the repeated use of the word forcefully certainly doesn’t cement a 50 basis point hike in April, it does suggest that such a move is on the table,” Dejardins head of macro strategy Royce Mendes wrote in a note to clients about the speech.

The Bank of Canada is contending with runaway inflation, which hit an annual rate of 5.7 per cent in February and has been pushed higher since then by rising oil and agricultural commodity prices, which have soared as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This has forced Canada’s central bankers to pivot hard away from the accommodative stance they maintained through much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With everyday items such as gas and groceries facing some of the fastest price gains, all households are affected by high inflation. But my colleagues and I are mindful that this is especially painful for those with low incomes, because they tend to spend a greater share of their earnings on such items,” Ms. Kozicki said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has taken an even more abrupt turn. After raising its policy rate last week for the first time in two years, Fed chair Jerome Powell said this week that the central bank needs to move “expeditiously” towards tighter monetary policy. Markets are now pricing in several 0.5 percentage point hikes from the Fed this year.

Ms. Kozicki’s speech painted a mixed picture of how Canadian households may be impacted by rapidly rising interest rates. On the one hand, Canadians on average saved a considerable amount of money over the past two years, as a result of spending less and generous government support. That could help cushion the impact of rising monthly interest payments.

“A lot of households paid down principal during the pandemic. When rates fell, households on variable-rate mortgages with fixed payments paid down extra principal. Meanwhile, some with fixed-rate mortgages pre-paid by setting higher regular payments or through lump sums,” she said.

At the same time, overall household indebtedness is above pre-pandemic levels, thanks in large part to ballooning real estate prices. That amounts to “an important domestic vulnerability,” Ms. Kozicki said.

“High indebtedness could amplify the impact of rising interest rates, and it could also worsen the impact of a future shock,” she said, noting that people who took on massive mortgages could be squeezed by higher monthly payments, forcing them to reduce their consumption on other goods and services.

“If enough of them were to slow their spending materially, it could affect the whole economy, such as by slowing growth or increasing unemployment. A drop in house prices could worsen these effects,” she said.

On balance, she said that households are in better financial shape now than at the start of the bank’s last rate tightening cycle in 2017.

