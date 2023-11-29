The Bank of Canada said that any digital currency it might issue in the coming years would not pay interest and would not require users to disclose private information to access the payment system.

The choice of whether to start issuing a digital form of the Canadian dollar rests with the federal government, not the central bank. But the bank has begun laying the groundwork for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in case Ottawa asks it to move ahead with a digital version of cash.

On Wednesday, the bank published a report laying out the clearest vision to date of what a potential CBDC might look like, based on consultations with financial institutions, civil society groups and the public.

“Our responsibility is to ensure the Canadian payments system is ready for the economy of the future,” senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers said in a statement. “The way people pay for things and use money is changing. If Canadians decide a digital dollar is necessary, our obligation is to be ready.”

In response to concerns about privacy, the bank said it is examining options for a potential CBDC system that “would not require Canadians to have identification, a bank account or to disclose private information to anyone to perform basic financial transactions – similar to bank notes and some pre-paid cards.” It would allow Canadians to “voluntarily” provide identification to help retrieve lost or stolen funds.

“The potential design of a digital dollar would require an evaluation of the desired balance between maintaining privacy and preventing financial crimes,” the bank said.

It also said that potential CBDCs would not pay interest. Financial institutions have expressed concern that people might pull money out of their bank accounts and keep their savings as digital dollars, undercutting bank funding models and increasing financial stability concerns. If CBDCs don’t pay interest, there may be less of an incentive to hold funds outside the traditional banking system.

The Bank of Canada suggested that any CBDC system would be built upon the existing financial system.

“We will focus our efforts on exploring a model where the Bank would issue a digital dollar and provide the payment network. Financial institutions and other regulated entities such as payment service providers would handle all consumer- and merchant-related activities,” the bank said.

“This largely reflects the model used for bank notes: the Bank issues bank notes and entrusts the direct relationship with consumers and merchants to the financial sector.”

Central banks around the world are exploring the idea of issuing their own digital currencies, as the use of cash declines and people rely more on digital payment systems. Eleven countries have launched CBDCs, according to the Atlantic Council, a U.S. think tank, and another 21 have begun pilot projects.

While the idea is still early-stage in Canada, there has been considerable skepticism and push-back from financial institutions and the broader public. The issue has also become politicized, with Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre pledging that he would not allow a CBDC to be issued if his party forms government.

The Bank of Canada picked up this strain of distrust in its public consultation. In May and June, the bank put out an online questionnaire about CBDCs and received nearly 90,000 responses. The result was overwhelmingly negative, with 85 per cent of respondents saying they would not use a digital Canadian dollar.

However, the bank did note that the survey response was “not representative of the Canadian population,” given that it was not a random sample. In other words, people with strong feelings about CBDCs may have been more likely to respond to the questionnaire.

Respondents were concerned about the privacy of digital money, compared to the anonymity of cash, as well as cyber-attacks and government control over their bank accounts.

The Bank of Canada said it took these concerns seriously. “Canadians have a right to privacy, and any digital dollar must not compromise this right,” it said.

Even if the bank does launch a digital dollar, it will continue to offer physical dollar bills. And the bank said it is exploring technology that could allow a potential CBDC to be used offline.

“In an era of rapid digitalization, the bank is undertaking the necessary work to be ready if Canadians’ payment preferences or needs change. Ultimately, the decision about whether or when to issue a Digital Canadian Dollar will be up to Canadians and their elected representatives in Parliament,” the bank said.