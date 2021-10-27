Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in an event at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, Canada, October 7, 2021.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The Bank of Canada is ending its quantitative easing program and moving forward its timeline for potential interest rate hikes as it projects inflation to remain elevated well into next year.

In its Wednesday rate decision, the central bank kept its policy interest rate at 0.25 per cent but said it could start raising its benchmark rate “sometime in the middle quarters of 2022,” ahead of the previous guidance of the second half of 2022.

It also said that it would end its quantitative easing (QE) program, a measure launched at the start of the pandemic that has seen the central bank buy hundreds of billions of dollars worth of federal government bonds and quadruple the size of its balance sheet in an effort to hold down interest rates. The bank is now entering what it calls a “reinvestment phase” where it will purchase only enough assets to replace existing holdings as they mature.

The changes come as the bank grapples with persistently high inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks, surging energy prices and a rebound in the price of many goods and services hit hard early in the pandemic. The pace of consumer price index growth has been above the bank’s 1 per cent to 3 per cent target range since April, hitting an 18-year high of 4.4 per cent in September.

In updated economic projections published Wednesday in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, the bank said it expects inflation to average around 4.8 per cent for the remainder of 2021 before gradually dropping to close to 2 per cent “at the end of 2022.” It expects CPI inflation to average 3.4 per cent next year, and said inflation won’t return sustainably to the bank’s 2 per cent target until 2024.

These revisions will feed into the ongoing debate about whether current high inflation is “transitory” or the start of a period of longer-lasting price pressures. The bank acknowledged that the forces pushing up inflation are “stronger and more persistent than expected,” although it said that the supply constraints driving up prices are expected to diminish next year.

“The Bank is closely watching inflation expectations and labour costs to ensure that the temporary forces pushing up prices do not become embedded in ongoing inflation,” it said in its rate decision statement.

Supply chain bottlenecks – typified by container ship backlogs and a shortage of semiconductor chips – are not only pushing up prices, they’re also weighing on economic activity, the bank said. While the bank expects demand in the economy to be supported by strong consumer spending, business investment and a rebound in exports, supply-side issues will remain a drag.

“Shortages of manufacturing inputs, transportation bottlenecks, and difficulties in matching jobs to workers are limiting the economy’s productive capacity,” the bank said.

The bank now expects the Canadian economy to grow 5.1 per cent in 2021, down from the previous projection of 6 per cent. It lowered its 2022 GDP growth projection to 4.3 per cent from 4.6 per cent, although raised its 2023 projection to 3.7 per cent from 3.3 per cent.

The change in economic outlook has several implications for monetary policy. The bank lowered its projection for potential output growth over the next two years to 1.6 per cent from 1.8 per cent. In the near-term, lower potential growth means the “output gap” – the difference between what the economy can produce and what it is producing – will close sooner than the bank previously expected. This is a key factor pulling forward the bank’s projection for interest rate hikes, as it has promised not to raise rates until slack in the economy has been absorbed.

The labour market has improved markedly in recent months, with Canada adding around 157,000 jobs in September, bringing the number of people employed back to pre-pandemic levels. The bank noted in its MPR that “groups that suffered the greatest job losses – women and youth – have experienced an almost complete recovery in recent months.”

Nonetheless, the labour market recovery is “incomplete.” Hours worked remain below pre-pandemic levels, while long-term unemployment remains elevated. Labour markets also remain unsettled, with businesses reporting difficulty finding workers even as the unemployment rate remains elevated.

The combination of labour market slack and weaker GDP outlook led the bank to conclude that “the economy continues to require considerable monetary policy support.”

Even so, the choice to pull forward the timing of a potential rate hike and end the QE program is a significant step for the Bank of Canada, which has been ahead of its peers in tightening monetary conditions and winding down emergency stimulus programs launched early in the pandemic.

In the “reinvestment phase” the bank will aim to stabilize the size of its balance sheet, buying new bonds to replace those that are maturing. It currently owns around $425-billion worth of federal government bonds, most of which were acquired over the past year and a half.

In a market notice published Wednesday, the bank said it expects to buy between $4-billion and $5-billion worth of government bonds per month, which “will be adjusted as necessary.” At the height of the QE program last year, the bank was buying $5-billion worth of bonds each week, although it cut its pace of bond buying several times over the past year, and was down to $2-billion a week ahead of Wednesday’s decision.

Going forward, the bank will buy between $1-billion and $2-billion of federal government bonds each month on the primary market (in government bond auctions), and between $2.5 billion and $3.5 billion each month on the secondary market, that is from financial institutions that already own the bonds.