The Bank of Canada expects to continue shrinking the size of its balance sheet until 2025, deputy governor Toni Gravelle said Thursday, pushing back against speculation that the bank could end its quantitative tightening program early after recent signs of stress in short-term funding markets.

In a speech in Toronto, Mr. Gravelle said that the bank intends to keep trimming its Government of Canada bond holdings, which ballooned during the pandemic. This process, known as quantitative tightening, involves letting the bonds mature without replacing them, while also reducing the quantity of commercial bank reserves, known as settlement balances, held at the central bank.

Mr. Gravelle said QT will likely continue until settlement balances have fallen to a range of $20-billion to $60-billion, down from the current level of around $100-billion. He expects this to happen “sometime in 2025.”

“The bottom line is the balance sheet normalization process is continuing as we laid out last year, and we have tools to manage any temporary funding pressures that might come up along the way,” Mr. Gravelle told the Bay Street crowd.

QT has been working quietly in the background for the past two years, supporting the central bank’s restrictive interest rates in combating inflation. In recent months, however, there has been speculation among analysts that the bank could wind down the QT program early, after interest rates in overnight lending markets began to drift away from the Bank of Canada’s target.

In January, the bank had to intervene in markets several times, pumping billions of dollars of cash into the financial system on a short-term basis to nudge overnight interest rates back towards its target.

These market dislocations suggested to some analysts that the level of settlement balances was falling below what financial institutions needed. But Mr. Gravelle pushed back on this idea. He said the drift higher in market interest rates was being driven by unusual bond market dynamics, rather than an overall shortage of liquidity in the financial system.

“Our assessment is that the surge in demand for repo funding in Canada came from growing market expectations that interest rates are going to fall,” Mr. Gravelle said.

“Late in 2023, market participants around the world became increasingly convinced that major central banks would pivot to aggressive policy rate cuts this year. Because of this conviction, many participants in Canada and elsewhere took leveraged long positions in government bonds to get ahead of the expected shift in policy.”

He said these pressures have since waned, although he added that the bank will be watching for broader signs of market stress which could indicate that settlement balance had fallen too far.

Looking forward, Mr. Gravelle said that the bank intends to start purchasing assets again once QT comes to an end, likely next year. The bank is still assessing what types of bonds and money market instruments it will buy, and whether these purchases will be mostly in the primary or secondary market. But early on there will be a tilt towards buying shorter-term assets, such as treasury bills and term repos, he said.

“Currently, our asset portfolio is entirely bonds—a legacy of our pandemic response—and the maturity profile of these bonds skews longer than it did before the pandemic,” Mr. Gravelle said.

“After QT ends, we want to restore a more balanced mix of assets with a broader range of maturities, including more short-term assets than we hold now. GoC bonds will still be our biggest asset type and we will also hold GoC t-bills and term repos, just like before the pandemic,” he said.

The decision about when to end QT is separate from questions about when the bank will lower interest rates, Mr. Gravelle said.

He said the bank will likely continue normalizing its balance after it starts cutting interest rates – something many analysts expect to happen in the coming months. Although QT could end sooner if the economy slows sharply.

“In that situation, we would probably be cutting rates quickly, likely into stimulative territory and, as such, we’d stop QT, at least temporarily,” he said.