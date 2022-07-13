Construction crew works on new homes under construction, on the day Bank of Canada increased its policy rate a full percentage point in Brampton, Ontario, Canada July 13, 2022.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

The Bank of Canada’s interest-rate increase is expected to deepen the chill in the country’s housing market by further changing the psychology of buyers and sellers, and reinforcing the view that property values will decline.

Home resales and prices have been declining since the central bank embarked on a series of rate increases as it seeks to arrest inflation. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announced an increase of a full percentage point – 25 basis points more than the consensus estimate of .75 percentage points – pushing the benchmark interest rate to 2.5 per cent from 1.5 per cent. It is the fourth consecutive interest rate increase since March and the first time the bank has raised its rate by a full point since 1998.

Central bank governor Tiff Macklem warned that interest rates would have to rise further to cool demand and lower inflation. “How high our policy rate needs to go will depend on how the economy and inflation evolves,” he said in a press release.

The higher rates will continue to increase borrowing costs, making it harder for borrowers to qualify for a mortgage and reducing the size of their loan. Borrowing costs have already doubled over the past year, after plummeting to generational lows during the pandemic.

“This move will cast an even deeper chill on the market through the fall, and reinforce the change in market psychology,” said Robert Kavcic, senior economist with Bank of Montreal. “Expectations of price declines are on the rise. This week’s rate hike will reinforce that shift,” he said.

Robert Hogue, assistant chief economist with Royal Bank of Canada, said the central bank action “will intensify the market cooling” in the coming months. “The hike will make it tougher for some buyers to qualify for a mortgage and reduce others’ mortgage size they can qualify for. The more bearish tone of the Bank of Canada’s statement is also likely to further dampen market sentiment.”

Home prices have already declined by double-digit percentages in some parts of the country, including in the Toronto suburbs, which was one of the frothiest markets during the first two years of the pandemic. Home resales are well below pre-pandemic levels in places like Vancouver and the average home price across the country is trending lower.

Private-sector economists are forecasting home-price declines of up to 20 per cent from peak prices in the first quarter of this year through early next year. A correction of that magnitude, however, would not bring prices back down to pre-pandemic levels. The typical home price across the country is at least 40 per cent higher than two years ago.

Nevertheless, the supersized interest-rate increase caught the real-estate industry off guard. “This was a total shock and completely unexpected,” said Samantha Brookes, the chief executive of brokerage firm Mortgages of Canada. “It’s going to have a huge effect on people,” she said. Variable-rate mortgage holders will see more of their monthly payment go toward interest and less toward the principal. Homeowners who have to renew their mortgages will face a significant increase in interest rates. Ms. Brookes said some of her clients had said they were unable to afford the higher mortgage payments before this latest increase.

Would-be buyers are qualifying for smaller loans, cutting them out of the priciest markets like southern Ontario and reducing competition for real estate. At the same time, federal rules have made it harder for borrowers to qualify for a loan from banks – which typically offer the cheapest mortgages.

Federal rules require borrowers to prove they can make their mortgage payments at an interest rate that is at least two percentage points above their actual mortgage rate. With the interest rate on the five-year fixed rate mortgage near 5 per cent, that means borrowers have to prove they can make their mortgage payments with an interest rate of near 7 per cent.

“More and more of everybody’s daily personal income is going to be taken up by shelter costs by the mortgage cost,” said Don Scott, the chief executive of Frank Mortgage, a mortgage brokerage. “It’s going to put stress on their ability to continue to pay the mortgage, but also put stress on their ability to continue to pay for other things,” he said.

Canada’s housing agency, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., recently cut its home-price forecast saying that interest rates were rising faster than anticipated. However, the new forecast is for a mild price correction and the agency’s chief economist said he had a hard time believing that home prices would plunge given the imbalance between housing supply and demand.

