Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem during a news conference in Ottawa on Dec.15, 2021.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said that Canadians will feel the pinch of rising interest rates, but argued that higher borrowing costs are necessary to bring inflation back under control and to stop demand from outstripping supply, sending consumer prices higher.

The comments come one day after the central bank raised its policy interest rate to 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent. This was the first rate hike since 2018, and the first move in what is expected to be a rapid succession of interest rate increases that could bring borrowing costs back to pre-pandemic levels some time next year.

“The impact of raising our policy rate will be higher interest rates for Canadian households and businesses, including many mortgage and prime lending rates, but also rates for savings products,” Mr. Macklem said, according to prepared remarks.

“For households and businesses that are already feeling the pinch of inflation, the higher cost of borrowing can be doubly painful. But tighter monetary policy is necessary to lower the parts of inflation that are driven by domestic demand,” he said.

How quickly the bank raises rates will depend the persistence of inflation and how the economy responds to higher borrowing costs, Mr. Macklem said. He said the bank may have to move aggressively, and could raise its policy rate by more than the usual quarter of a percentage point at an upcoming policy meeting.

“There is certainly considerable space to raise interest rates over the course of the year... So I’m not going to rule out a 50 basis point move in the future,” he said during a question and answer session after the speech.

A 50 basis point rate hike equals half of a percentage point. The bank has not raised its policy rate by 50 basis points since 2000.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has injected “new uncertainty” into the global economy, which is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Macklem said. Nonetheless, worries about runaway inflation have trumped concerns about geopolitical disruption. The rate of inflation hit a three-decade high of 5.1 per cent in January, and has been above the central bank’s target range since April of last year.

Mr. Macklem warned that inflation pressures are broadening, hitting a range of goods, from gasoline to food, that impact the cost of living for Canadians. Two-thirds of the 165 components that make up the consumer price index experienced inflation above 3 per cent in January.

“This broadening in price pressures is a big concern. It is making it more difficult for Canadians to avoid inflation, no matter how patient or prudent they are as shoppers,” Mr. Macklem said.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada warned that inflation could be higher this year than it predicted in January. At that time, the bank expected the rate of inflation to remain close to 5 per cent until the middle of the year, then decline to close to 3 per cent by the end of the year.

The big worry for the central bank is that ongoing high inflation could cause inflation expectations to become unanchored. Central bankers are concerned about expectations, because where people believe inflation is headed has a significant impact on where consumer prices end up.

“The lesson from history is that if inflation expectations become unmoored, it becomes much more costly to get inflation back to target,” Mr. Macklem said.

Some of the factors driving inflation could start to decline this year as the pandemic recedes. There are tentative signs that global shipping costs are coming down and manufacturers are having an easier time sourcing key inputs, Mr. Macklem said. At the same time, he warned that it is difficult to predict how long it will take for supply chains to normalize, and said that the war in Ukraine has complicated the picture.

Mr. Macklem said that domestic sources of inflation caused by demand exceeding supply have not yet become a major factor pushing up consumer prices. But he said this could become a factor going forward.

“With slack absorbed and considerable momentum in demand, we need higher interest rates to dampen spending growth so that demand does not run significantly ahead of supply,” he said.

“Raising the policy rate will not fix supply chain disruptions, nor will it lower oil prices. What monetary policy can do is make borrowing more expensive, which slows domestic demand.”

The bank’s main tool for bringing inflation back to its 2 per cent target is the overnight policy rate. But the bank will also be tightening policy by shrinking the size of its balance sheet. This ballooned over the past two years as the bank bought hundreds of billions of federal government bonds as part of its quantitative easing program.

Mr. Macklem said that the bank does not intend to sell these bonds, but it will start letting the bonds mature and roll off the balance sheet sometime in the near future.

“Roughly 40 per cent of our bond holdings mature within the next two years. This suggests that, other things being equal, our balance sheet would shrink relatively quickly,” he said.

