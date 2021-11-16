A senior Bank of Canada official says the pandemic has made assessing job market conditions and inflationary pressures more difficult, creating further uncertainty around when inflation will return to its two per cent target.

The country has recovered the three million jobs lost at the outset of the pandemic, but pockets of weakness remain in high-contact sectors such as retail and there are elevated levels of long-term unemployment.

Deputy governor Lawrence Schembri says in a speech today that there is still a ways to go before the labour market reaches its peak capacity and that uncertainties remain.

He says it is critical for monetary policy-makers to know how high employment levels can get before they ignite inflationary pressures.

Schembri tells the Canadian Association for Business Economics that it’s the central bank’s goal to support strong employment and output growth by keeping inflation low, stable and predictable.

The speech provides an additional window into the central bank’s thinking on when and how fast it could raise its trendsetting policy rate and comes a day ahead of the next inflation reading.

