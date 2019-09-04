Bank of Canada holds rates steady but flags global trade concerns

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent Wednesday, while warning that the U.S.-China trade conflict is having a more damaging impact on global growth than previously thought.

The central bank’s September rate decision did not offer a clear indication of its longer-term plans, but several references to the worsening negative effects of trade tensions on the world economy suggest the bank is prepared to cut rates if necessary.

Heading into Wednesday’s rate announcement, the bank was expected to keep rates unchanged this month. However markets had priced in a 53-per-cent chance of a rate cut at the bank’s next announcement in late October.

“As the US-China conflict has escalated, world trade has contracted and business investment has weakened,” the bank stated Wednesday in a news release. “This is weighing more heavily on global economic momentum than the bank had projected in [July].”

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and his council of advisers must weigh the relatively positive domestic trends in terms of growth and stable inflation with the rising threats to the world economy tied to factors such as the U.S.-China trade tensions and the looming Brexit deadline.

Domestically, the bank noted that Canada’s second-quarter growth was strong and exceeded the bank’s most recent forecast. Wednesday’s release pointed to stronger energy production and housing activity as contributing factors.

The bank expects economic activity to slow in the second half of the year.

“Canada’s economy is operating close to potential and inflation is on target,” the bank said. “However, escalating trade conflicts and related uncertainty are taking a toll on the global and Canadian economies. In this context, the current degree of monetary policy stimulus remains appropriate. As the bank works to update its projection in light of incoming data, Governing Council will pay particular attention to global developments and their impact on the outlook for Canadian growth and inflation.”

The U.S. and China are Canada’s two largest trading partners. The two economic giants are in the midst of an escalating trade war in which both sides are slapping tariffs on imports as they bargain for a new long-term trading arrangement.

That economic uncertainty is causing several central banks to cut rates this year, including U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. In July, the U.S. lowered its core lending rate to 2.25 per cent.

Wednesday’s statement highlighted the fact that some central banks have recently cut interest rates in response to rising concern about global growth prospects.

CIBC Chief Economist Avery Shenfeld said the bank’s statement was “not quite as dovish” as the market was expecting.

“We do think the Bank of Canada will ultimately have to ease, but perhaps December is looking more likely than October for that decision,” he said in a note to clients.

The bank’s Deputy Governor, Lawrence Schembri, is scheduled to deliver a speech Thursday in Halifax that is expected to provide additional insight into the bank’s current thinking.

At the bank’s rate announcement in July, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said that while the U.S. and Canadian economic trends may appear to be diverging, the reality is that the two economies are converging toward sustainable levels.

The C.D. Howe Institute’s Monetary Policy Council – a collection of financial sector and university economists – issued a report last week recommending that the bank hold its key rate at 1.75 per cent this month, but called for a rate of 1.25 per cent by March 2020.​