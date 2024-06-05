Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for the first time in four years to 4.75%

The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage-point, lowering borrowing costs for households and businesses for the first time in four years and marking a turning point for the Canadian economy after the biggest inflation and interest-rate shock in decades.

The central bank’s governing council lowered the policy rate to 4.75 per cent from 5 per cent, a two-decade high reached last summer after 10 rapid-fire rate hikes.

“With further and more sustained evidence underlying inflation is easing, monetary policy no longer needs to be as restrictive,” Governor Tiff Macklem said, according to the prepared text of his press conference opening statement. “In other words, it is appropriate to lower our policy interest rate.”

The highly anticipated move won’t do much, by itself, to reduce monthly payments on mortgages, car loans or lines of credit. But it kickstarts a monetary policy easing cycle that should see interest rates fall further in the coming quarters, offering some relief to borrowers with floating-rate debt, homeowners facing mortgage renewals and indebted governments.

It could also breathe life back into the Canadian real estate market, which has stagnated over the past two years as would-be buyers have had trouble qualifying for mortgages and sellers have held off listing due to uncertainty about the trajectory of the market.

“If inflation continues to ease, and our confidence that inflation is headed sustainably to the 2-per-cent target continues to increase, it is reasonable to expect further cuts to our policy interest rate. But we are taking our interest rate decisions one meeting at a time,” Mr. Macklem said.

The Bank of Canada is the first G7 central bank to start easing monetary policy. The European Central Bank is expected to follow suit on Thursday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is dealing with a stronger economy and more stubborn inflation, is expected to hold off rate cuts until later in the year.

The Bank of Canada’s pivot is a milestone after one of the most turbulent periods in its history.

After holding interest rates near zero through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank launched into the most aggressive rate-hiking cycle on record in a bid to bring runaway inflation back under control. Over just 16 months, it lifted the benchmark overnight rate from 0.25 per cent to 5 per cent, dramatically increasing the cost of borrowing money and servicing debt and squeezing the finances of homeowners, businesses and governments.

The goal of higher interest rates is to curb demand for goods and services, reducing upward pressure on prices and acting as a brake on inflation. In other words, the central bank is purposefully hurting the economy to achieve price-stability.

The campaign appears to have worked, aided by a decline in global commodity prices and improving supply chains. After hitting a peak of 8.1 per cent in the summer of 2022, annual consumer price index inflation fell below 3 per cent at the start of this year and hit 2.7 per cent in April.

“Inflation remains above the 2-per-cent target and shelter inflation is high,” Mr. Macklem said. “But total consumer price index inflation has declined consistently over the course of this year, and indicators of underlying inflation increasingly point to a sustained easing.”

This has not been without costs. The Canadian economy has barely grown over the past year, and has actually shrunk on a per-capita basis. Business insolvencies have spiked and the unemployment rate has risen a full percentage point as job creation has failed to keep pace with rapid population growth.

Meanwhile, consumers have pulled back on spending to deal with rising debt-servicing costs or to put money away in anticipation of higher monthly expenses when they renew their mortgage.

Still, the process of disinflation has gone more smoothly than many economists expected. The Canadian economy has not fallen into a recession and mortgage delinquencies remain low. Mr. Macklem noted that economic growth, led by consumer spending, picked up in the first quarter after stalling last year – albeit less than the central bank and private sector had expected.

All told, this looks like a “soft landing” for the Canadian economy. However, things could still get worse before they get better.

Only about half of all homeowners with mortgages have renewed since interest rates started to rise in 2022. The other half will renew over the coming years, and many are facing large payment shocks that could weigh heavily on consumer spending and create financial stability concerns. The size of the problem will be determined by the pace of rate cuts in the coming quarters.

Mr. Macklem cautioned that the bank may move slowly to bring down interest rates, as it keeps an eye on a possible rebound in inflation.

“We don’t want monetary policy to be more restrictive than it needs to be to get inflation back to target. But if we lower our policy interest rate too quickly, we could jeopardize the progress we’ve made. Further progress in bringing down inflation is likely to be uneven and risks remain,” he said, noting geopolitical turmoil and the possibility of a sharp rebound in home prices.

Wednesday’s announcement has been eagerly awaited by the real estate industry, who expect a shift in monetary policy to bring would-be buyers and sellers off the sidelines. Although the actual impact on sales activity and prices remains to be seen amid ongoing affordability challenges.

A single rate cut from the central bank won’t do much to bring down mortgage rates. And it could, in fact, make housing affordability worse in the short run, particularly for first-time buyers, if buyers flood the market and push up home prices.

Most economists expect the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates two more times before the end of the year. Although there are constraints on how fast it can move. If it gets too far ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve, for instance, that could put downward pressure on the Canadian dollar, pushing up the price of imports.

Mr. Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will explain the bank’s decision in a press conference at 10:30am.