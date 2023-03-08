The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent Wednesday, pausing its year-long campaign to increase borrowing costs while leaving the door open to further rate hikes if inflation doesn’t slow as quickly as expected.

The widely anticipated decision makes the Bank of Canada the first major central bank to halt monetary policy tightening and puts the bank on a different trajectory than the U.S. Federal Reserve, whose officials have said they expect to increase interest rates several more times.

The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate eight consecutive times since March, 2022, hammering the housing market and squeezing Canadians’ finances in an effort to cool demand in the economy and slow the pace of price growth. While inflation remains high, bank officials believe they have done enough to guide it back down to the bank’s 2-per-cent target over time.

“Restrictive monetary policy continues to weigh on household spending, and business investment has weakened alongside slowing domestic and foreign demand,” the bank said in its one-page rate announcement.

“With weak economic growth for the next couple of quarters, pressures in product and labour markets are expected to ease. This should moderate wage growth and also increase competitive pressures, making it more difficult for businesses to pass on higher costs to consumers.”

Wednesday’s decision puts the central bank in a holding pattern. However, the pause is “conditional” on economic growth and inflation slowing in line with the bank’s January forecast, the rate decision statement said. It added that the bank is “prepared to increase the policy rate further if needed.”

Consumer price inflation has dropped steadily since hitting a four-decade high of 8.1 per cent in June. The consumer price index grew 5.9 per cent year-over-year in January, while shorter-term measures suggest core inflation is running at about 3.5 per cent.

The bank expects CPI inflation to fall to about 3 per cent by the middle of the year.

Much of the decline in inflation has come from falling oil prices, as well as a drop in durable goods inflation, thanks to lower shipping costs and less consumer demand. The next leg down requires a slowdown in service price inflation, which is driven to a large extent by wages.

Interest rate changes work with a lag, which means much of the impact of last year’s rate hikes has yet to be felt. This is expected to change in the coming months, as more homeowners renew their mortgages at higher rates and consumers cut back on non-discretionary spending.

The bank is projecting near-zero growth through the first half of 2023. Governor Tiff Macklem has said that Canada could experience a “mild recession” – a view that is shared by many Bay Street analysts.

So far, the economic data is mixed. GDP growth stalled in the fourth quarter of 2022, coming in well below the central bank’s forecast. Notably, the Bank of Canada dropped its reference to the economy being in “excess demand” from the Wednesday rate announcement.

At the same time, the labour market continues to defy expectations. Canadian employers added 150,000 positions in January, 10 times what Bay Street analysts had expected. The unemployment rate remains at 5 per cent, near a record low.

“The labour market remains very tight,” the bank said. “Wages continue to grow at 4 per cent to 5 per cent, while productivity has declined in recent quarters.”

Mr. Macklem has argued repeatedly that wage growth needs to slow and unemployment needs to rise to get inflation back to target.

The bank’s decision to pause rate hikes could put downward pressure on the Canadian dollar in foreign exchange markets. This risk increased Tuesday, when Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said U.S. interest rates would likely need to rise further than previously anticipated. He said the Fed may also have to increase the pace of rate hikes, opening the door to another half-point rate increase later this month.

Canada is justified in halting rate increases before the Fed. Inflation is lower in Canada than in the U.S. Moreover, higher household debt levels and shorter mortgage terms mean Canada’s economy is more sensitive to higher borrowing costs.

Still, a further drop in the Canadian dollar, which fell after Mr. Powell’s comments, would increase the cost of imports, adding to inflation. There will be no Bank of Canada news conference Wednesday.

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will deliver a speech Thursday explaining the bank’s rationale for this week’s rate decision.