The Bank of Canada’s scheduled interest rate announcement is today at 10 a.m. The central bank will issue its decision for the overnight rate and offer a brief explanation of its rationale. Follow live coverage from Mark Rendell in Ottawa, columnist David Parkinson, economics reporter Matt Lundy, and real estate reporter Rachelle Younglai.

The Bank of Canada, in Ottawa, on July 12.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

8:00 a.m. ET

Bank of Canada expected to announce another oversized rate hike, pushing borrowing costs into ‘restrictive territory’

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce another oversized interest rate hike this morning, its fifth consecutive move in a forceful campaign to regain control over inflation. The announcement will be at 10 a.m.

Bay Street forecasters and financial markets expect the central bank to raise its overnight rate by 75 basis points. (There are 100 basis points in a percentage point.) That would lift the benchmark rate to 3.25 per cent and push monetary policy into “restrictive territory,” where borrowing costs act as a drag on the overall economy.

A smaller, 50-basis-point hike and a larger, 100-basis-point move are also possible, some economists say.

Governor Tiff Macklem and his team are intentionally trying to slow down the economy to prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched. They’ve raised rates four times since March, including a full percentage-point increase at the bank’s last rate decision in July, the largest single move since 1998.

Investors will be parsing today’s statement-only announcement for signs about how close the Bank of Canada is to the end of its tightening cycle, and whether the bank intends to slow its pace of rate increases.

Higher rates make it more expensive for individuals and businesses to borrow money. That’s already taking a bite out of the economy. Home sales and prices have fallen sharply from their peak earlier this year, and preliminary data suggests the country’s gross domestic product contracted in July.

Mr. Macklem said in July that he believes a “soft landing,” in which inflation comes down without a spike in unemployment or a significant economic contraction, is still possible. But he acknowledged that the path to a soft landing has narrowed and signalled that the bank is willing to cause economic pain to get inflation under control.

– Mark Rendell