The Bank of Canada’s aggressive rate hike will push up borrowing costs and likely start to slow the country’s booming real estate market after two years of rapid home price increases.

Mortgage rates had already spiked before the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 1 per cent on Wednesday – its second increase in two months and its largest hike since the turn of the century. Now, borrowing is set to become more expensive as the typical home price across the country nears $900,000.

“As rates move up, it’s going to become harder and harder for households to be able to qualify or afford mortgages at the price levels that we’ve reached,” said Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins Securities. “Given the cumulative effect of interest rate hikes, we could see prices coming down a bit,” he said.

BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said “sentiment can change very quickly,” adding that demand may be slowing already because of higher mortgage rates and concern among buyers and investors that real estate prices have peaked.

“There was a lot of excess demand built on the fact that home prices were expected to keep rising quickly. As that expectation changes, the demand disappears, and does so very quickly,” he said.

In its rate decision announcement, the Bank of Canada said higher rates will be needed to prevent inflation from soaring. The central bank referred to housing once in its statement and said “market activity, which has been exceptionally high, is expected to moderate.”

The last time the central bank successively raised interest rates was over 2017 and 2018 in response to the real estate frenzy in Toronto and Vancouver. The overnight rate rose to 1.75 per cent from 0.75 per cent. The higher borrowing costs, combined with tougher mortgage qualification rules and foreign buyer taxes, helped to calm the market frenzy in Toronto and Vancouver.

Today, the popular five-year fixed rate mortgage is between 3.49 per cent and 4.29 per cent, according to mortgage broker Angela Milosevic, who has brokered home loans in Cambridge and Kitchener-Waterloo area for about 16 years. That is higher than the first year of the pandemic when the five-year fixed rate was below 2 per cent.

The Bank of Canada’s decision will also likely push up variable mortgage rates, which are typically tied to the central bank’s overnight rate. “Obviously the borrowing cost will increase and it will affect the borrowing power,” said Ms. Milosevic. “It may curb some buyers.”

If borrowers are seeking a mortgage from a bank, which typically have the cheapest loans, they will have to prove they can make their home loan payments at a higher interest rate. Under the federal mortgage stress test, the minimum qualifying rate is the higher of 5.25 per cent or two percentage points above the borrower’s mortgage contract. With the five year-fixed mortgage rate now around 4.29 per cent, that means borrowers must prove they can pay their loans with an interest rate of 6.29 per cent.

Sentiment had already started to change in some of the country’s hottest markets such as Milton, a growing Toronto suburb. “We’re definitely seeing a shift,” said Melissa Charlton, broker with The Charlton Advantage Real Estate Team, who has sold homes in the Milton area for about 17 years.

The latest stats for the Toronto region show that the pace of monthly home price increases had slowed in March. In the Halton area, which includes Milton, the typical home price had dropped 2 per cent after rising 7 per cent from January to February, according to the local board. National resale and home price stats are expected next week.

“Buyers are a little bit more wary and also they have more options,” she said. Ms. Charlton said she noticed a change around mid-March after the first interest rate change. Homes are taking longer to sell and are not drawing as many bids.

However, she does not think demand will dry up. She said her buyers are not that concerned about rising interest rates. Ms. Charlton said she has found that when interest rates rise, prospective buyers start looking at cheaper alternatives to a detached house. “Maybe they could just barely afford that detached and will shift them into a semi, but they’re still looking and interested,” she said.

