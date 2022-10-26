Governor Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2020.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The latest on the Bank of Canada's rate decision The Bank of Canada is expected to deliver another large interest rate increase today. Governor Tiff Macklem has been unambiguous in recent weeks that interest rates need to keep rising to get prices under control. Markets are pricing in a high probability that he will announce another 75-basis-point rate increase on Wednesday, although some forecasters argue that a smaller 50-basis-point move is more likely. Follow live updates below.

6:45 a.m.

Why is everyone talking about the Bank of Canada?

For the better part of 40 years, Canadians haven’t had to think much about the Bank of Canada. Over the past year, it’s become impossible to ignore.

Inflation has surged for the first time in decades, cutting into wages and eroding the purchasing power of the dollar. Monetary policy has become a hot political topic. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he would fire Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, while New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh has begun publicly criticizing the bank’s aggressive rate hike path.

Since March, the central bank has increased borrowing costs five times – with another large rate hike expected Wednesday. That’s making it more expensive for households to get mortgages and for businesses to secure loans. The housing market is cratering, businesses and consumers are getting nervous and a growing number of economists are predicting a recession next year.

So why is the Bank of Canada raising interest rates? What’s happening with inflation? And what control over the central bank does the government have? Read our explainer.

– Mark Rendell

6:30 a.m.

Bank of Canada expected to deliver another large interest rate hike

The Bank of Canada is set to deliver its sixth consecutive rate hike this morning, continuing to ratchet up borrowing costs for Canadians in an effort to get inflation under control.

The announcement will be at 10 a.m. ET. As of Tuesday afternoon, financial markets were pricing in a 70-per-cent chance the bank will increase its benchmark policy rate by 0.75 percentage points. That would take the policy rate to 4 per cent for the first time since early 2008. Some analysts are expecting a smaller 0.5-percentage-point move.

Governor Tiff Macklem has been unambiguous in recent weeks that interest rates need to keep moving higher. Consumer price index inflation was 6.9 per cent in September, more than three times the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target.

Headline inflation has slowed in recent months, thanks to falling gasoline prices. But an increasing number of goods and services are experiencing oversized price rises – a sign the bank’s aggressive rate hike campaign has not broken the momentum of inflation.

“We have yet to see a clear turning point in underlying inflation,” Mr. Macklem told reporters two weeks ago in his last public remarks before the rate decision. He said the economy is “overheating,” and it will take a period of lower economic growth and weaker labour markets to get inflation back to target.

The bank has increased its policy rate to 3.25 per cent from 0.25 per cent this year in one of the fastest rate-hike cycles on record. Many analysts believe the bank is nearing the end of its rate-hike campaign and will be watching for hints about future rate hikes.

The bank will also publish its quarterly Monetary Policy Report today, which will contain updated economic growth and inflation forecasts.

Analysts expect a downward revision for growth next year. They will be watching to see whether the bank continues to refer to a possible “soft landing” – a scenario where inflation drops without a spike in unemployment or sustained economic contraction. A growing number of private-sector economists – including Mr. Macklem’s predecessors Stephen Poloz and Mark Carney – are now predicting the Canadian economy will enter a recession next year.

Mr. Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will give a press conference at 11 a.m. ET.

– Mark Rendell