The Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate Wednesday, pushing up borrowing costs for the first time since 2018 and kicking off a much-anticipated rate hike cycle despite heightened economic uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank’s governing council voted to increase the key overnight interest rate to 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent – the first step in a push to bring runaway inflation back under control.

This puts the bank on the path to normalizing monetary policy after two years of record-low interest rates, held down by the bank to support the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank governor Tiff Macklem and his team decided to proceed with the rate increase despite significant disruptions to the global economy resulting from the war in Ukraine and the massive sanctions levelled by Western governments against Russia in recent days.

“The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a major new source of uncertainty,” the bank said in its rate announcement. “Prices for oil and other commodities have risen sharply. This will add to inflation around the world, and negative impacts on confidence and new supply disruptions could weigh on global growth.”

“Financial market volatility has increased. The situation remains fluid,” the bank added.

The central bank’s decision to start tightening monetary policy comes in response to the highest inflation in decades, which has eroded the purchasing power of the Canadian dollar and challenged the central bank’s credibility as an inflation fighter. It has also become clear in recent months that the Canadian economy has largely rebounded from the pandemic-induced recession and no longer needs emergency monetary policy support.

The rate of inflation hit a three-decade high of 5.1 per cent in January, and consumer price index growth has exceeded the central bank’s 1 per cent to 3 per cent target range since April of last year. The bank warned on Wednesday that price increases have become more pervasive, and said that inflation “is now expected to be higher in the near term than projected in January.”

That January forecast saw the rate of inflation remaining close to 5 per cent until the middle of the year, then declining to close to 3 per cent by the end of the year.

“Persistently elevated inflation is increasing the risk that longer-run inflation expectations could drift upwards,” the bank warned. Central bankers pay especially close attention to inflation expectations, as beliefs about the direction of inflation have a direct impact on where prices actually end up.

The Wednesday rate hike is the first in what is expected to be a quick succession of interest rate increases in the coming quarters that could bring borrowing costs back up to pre-pandemic levels sometime next year.

Canadians homeowners will likely experience these moves most directly through their mortgages. Variable rate mortgages move in lock-step with the central bank’s policy rate. That means variable rate mortgage holders will see their monthly payments rise, or else see more of their payments go to servicing interest rather than paying down the mortgage principal.

People with fixed-rate mortgages – the majority of homeowners in Canada – could see monthly costs go up when they renew their mortgage agreements.

Rising borrowing costs could begin cooling Canada’s overheated housing market. Over the past two years, the price of a home in Canada has jumped by 43 per cent, with record-low mortgage rates fuelling demand and allowing homebuyers to take out ever-larger loans. The bank noted Wednesday that housing market activity remains elevated, “adding further pressure to house prices.”

The rate decision comes almost exactly two years after the Bank of Canada began the first in a series of emergency rate cuts that rapidly slashed the policy rate to 0.25 per cent from 1.75 per cent in response to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank also launched an unprecedented intervention into financial markets in March 2020, pumping hundreds of billions of dollars into the financial system, and quadrupling the size of its balance sheet in a matter of months.

The emergency measures involved buying huge amounts of Federal Government bonds as part of Canada’s first ever quantitative easing (QE) program, aimed at holding down interest rates on longer term bonds and reducing borrowing costs across the economy. It also involved forward guidance: a promise not to raise interest rates until slack in the economy has been absorbed.

The bank slowly wound down these emergency measures over the past two years, ending the QE program in October. Its decision to keep its policy rate near zero, however, has looked increasingly inappropriate in light of blistering consumer price growth.

The strength and persistence of inflation caught central bankers around the world by surprise. After spending much of last year arguing that high inflation would be “transitory,” policy makers changed their narrative about inflation in the fall of 2021, and began ending emergency response measures and preparing to raise interest rates.

The Bank of England began raising its policy rate late last year. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to start raising rates at its upcoming meeting on March 16.

The Bank of Canada’s decision comes as the Canadian economy shows clear signs of improvement. Canada’s economy grew 6.7 per cent on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter, and preliminary date from Statistics Canada shows that the economy kept growing in January, despite health restrictions related to the Omicron variant.

“The rebound from Omicron now appears to be will in train: household spending is proving resilient and should strengthen further with the lifting of public health restrictions,” the bank said.

Since October, the bank has been in what it call the “reinvestment phase” where it is maintaining the size of its balance sheet, but no longer growing its holdings of federal government bonds, as it did with the QE program. Policy makers have said that they will consider allowing the balance sheet to shrink – a process called quantitative tightening (QT) – after the first rate hike.

“The timing and pace of further increases in the policy rate and the start of QT, will be guided by the bank’s ongoing assessment of the economy and its commitment to achieving 2 per cent inflation,” the bank said.

