Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference in Ottawa on Oct. 25.

The Bank of Canada is expected to hold interest rates steady for the third announcement in a row, with analysts watching for any language changes that indicate the end of monetary policy tightening.

The statement-only rate decision will be published Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. It will not be accompanied by a new forecast or a speech from central bank officials.

The bank’s governing council has kept the policy rate at 5 per cent – the highest level in 22 years – since July. Governor Tiff Macklem has warned that more rate hikes are possible if inflation proves stubborn, and said that it’s too early to talk about rate cuts. However, most economists think interest rates have peaked, and speculation on Bay Street has shifted to when the bank will start lowering rates.

At 3.1 per cent in October, the rate of inflation is now near the upper end of the central bank’s target band. Meanwhile, the Canadian economy is struggling to grow under the weight of high borrowing costs. In a speech last month, Mr. Macklem said that interest rates “may now be restrictive enough,” and that excess demand in the economy “is now gone.”

The big question on Wednesday is whether the bank will keep talking tough about inflation and threatening more rate hikes. What central bankers say influences bond markets and therefore borrowing costs. Even if the bank is approaching a pivot point, it may maintain a hawkish tone to prevent a loosening of financial conditions.

Most private-sector economists think the bank will start lowering interest rates in the second or third quarter of next year. Interest rate swap markets, which capture market expectations about monetary policy, are currently pricing in a more than 60-per-cent chance the bank starts cutting rates in March, according to Refinitiv data.

– Mark Rendell