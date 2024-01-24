7 a.m.

Bank of Canada expected to remain on hold, while analysts watch for hints of future cuts

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep its policy interest rate steady at 5 per cent for the fourth consecutive time since July. The key is how central bank officials will talk about that decision.

With economic growth stalling and inflation hovering just above the bank’s control range, analysts expect the bank to start lowering interest rates in the coming quarters. What Governor Tiff Macklem and his team say today – in their rate announcement, news conference and quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR) – will set expectations for that timeline.

Financial markets put the odds of an April rate cut at about 50 per cent. The majority of Bay Street economists think the first cut will come closer to the middle of the year, likely in June or perhaps July.

The data since the last rate decision in December does not provide a clear roadmap one way or the other.

Economic growth is sluggish, job creation has stalled, and consumer and business sentiment are in the dumps. All this suggests that borrowing costs – currently at a two-decade high – are restrictive enough to get inflation back under control and that the central bank may need to pivot relatively soon to avoid doing undue damage to the economy.

At the same time, inflation and wage-growth data have come in stronger than the bank would like. Core inflation measures, which strip out the volatile components of the Consumer Price Index, moved higher in December and appear to be stuck in the 3.5-per-cent to 4-per-cent range – well above the bank’s 2-per-cent target.

If Mr. Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers focus on the stickiness of core inflation, it could be interpreted as a hawkish signal and lead traders to dial back bets on an April cut. By contrast, if they play up the sluggish economy or play down the possibility of further rate hikes, it would be read as dovish.

The MPR will contain new forecasts for inflation and GDP growth. Look for the bank to move up its timeline for getting inflation back to target. The October MPR saw inflation staying around 3.5 per cent until the middle of 2024, then falling to about 2.5 per cent in the second half of the year and returning to target in 2025. But in a December speech, Mr. Macklem said inflation would likely be “getting close to” 2 per cent in late 2024.

Other things to note:

The rate announcement will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET instead of the usual 10 a.m. “This change is aimed at improving market functioning by removing a conflict with the North American timing of foreign exchange option expiry,” the bank said in December. The post-announcement news conference with Mr. Macklem and Ms. Rogers will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET, rather than the usual 11 a.m. Mr. Macklem’s opening statement will be published at 9:45 a.m., alongside the rate announcement.

– Mark Rendell