The latest on the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision The Bank of Canada will announce its latest interest rate decision at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a news conference by Governor Tiff Macklem at 11 a.m. The central bank ended a five-month pause on monetary policy tightening in June, pushing its benchmark interest rate up a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent – the highest level since 2001. Analysts widely expect the bank to deliver another quarter-point hike today, although policymakers will need to weigh concerns about stubborn inflation against mixed signals about the strength of the economy. The bank will also publish a new inflation and economic growth forecast. Follow live updates below.

9:30 a.m.

Canada’s bank regulator mulls changes to ensure banks can absorb mortgage risks

Canada’s bank regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, is considering changes that it says would help banks and mortgage insurers deal with the risks posed by mortgage borrowers who are under financial stress as a result of higher interest rates.

A proposal unveiled Tuesday afternoon by OSFI would require banks to hold more capital if their borrowers’ mortgages are negatively amortizing, meaning the borrowers’ payments are not covering all the interest they owe.

The past year’s sharp increase in the Bank of Canada’s key interest rate, from 0.25 per cent to 4.75 per cent, has wreaked havoc on borrowers and lenders, who had been operating in an environment of low and relatively stable interest rates for more than a decade.

Every time the Bank of Canada has increased its benchmark interest rate, borrowers with variable-rate mortgages have had to pay more interest. Variable-rate borrowers with fixed monthly payments – whose amortization periods automatically extend when interest rates rise, in order to keep their monthly payments stable – have seen the lengths of their loans soar above 30 years.

– Rachelle Younglai

8:50 a.m.

Market expectations ahead of today’s Bank of Canada decision

Canadian investors will get the Bank of Canada’s rate decision at 10 a.m. ET, with markets pricing in about a 70-per-cent chance of another increase.

Wall Street brokerages J.P.Morgan and Citigroup both expect a quarter-percentage-point rate increase today bringing the bank’s key rate to 5 per cent, but Bank of America said in a report that it expects the central bank to hold steady.

“We expect the Bank of Canada to again raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, although risks around a hike or a pause are somewhat more balanced than in June,” Citi economist Veronica Clark said in a note.

“Most, but not all, data received in the weeks since the June decision have pointed towards another hike as warranted, with forecasts in the July monetary policy report likely to show upward revisions to both growth and inflation.”

– Terry Weber

8 a.m.

Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate despite mixed economic signals

The Bank of Canada jolted markets in June by increasing interest rates for the first time in five months. Most analysts think it will keep ratcheting up borrowing costs today, even as inflation continues to decline and economic signals have become more mixed.

Until recently, few economists expected rate hikes to be on the table at all this summer. Most thought the bank’s aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign of 2022 and early 2023 would have dragged the Canadian economy into a recession by now.

But consumer spending and employment have proven surprisingly resilient to higher borrowing costs. In June, the central bank concluded that interest rates weren’t “sufficiently restrictive to bring supply and demand back into balance and return inflation sustainably to the 2 per cent target.”

The question for policymakers today is whether the June hike, which lifted the policy rate to 4.75 per cent, was enough or whether another move is needed to finish the job.

Canadian economic data was uniformly strong ahead of the June decision. It is now more mixed. Job creation, for example, exceeded expectations last month, but wage growth slowed and unemployment ticked up.

Consumer price index inflation continues to fall, hitting an annual rate of 3.4 per cent in May, largely thanks to lower oil prices. However, “core” measures of inflation, which strip out volatile energy and food prices, are proving sticky.

Most Bay Street analysts, including those at Canada’s Big Six banks, think there is enough economic momentum to justify a final quarter-point rate hike today. Financial markets are pricing in a roughly 70-per-cent chance of this happening.

A rate hike is not, however, a done deal. The Bank of Canada has surprised markets many times over the past year and a half. And it could take a page out of the U.S Federal Reserve’s playbook and skip a meeting while signalling more rate hikes ahead.

The rate announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, followed by a news conference by Governor Tiff Macklem at 11 a.m. The central bank will publish new economic growth and inflation forecasts in its quarterly monetary policy report.

– Mark Rendell