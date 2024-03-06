7 a.m.

Bank of Canada expected to hold rates steady, even with inflation back in target range

The Bank of Canada is expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday, while analysts will be watching for hints about upcoming rate cuts, with inflation now back within the central bank’s target range.

Governor Tiff Macklem and his team have been in wait-and-see mode since last July, keeping the bank’s policy rate at 5 per cent for four consecutive rate decisions. Mr. Macklem said in January that further interest rate hikes are now unlikely. However, he refused to give a timeline for rate cuts.

With the Canadian economy barely growing and inflation inching closer to the bank’s 2 per cent target, Bay Street analysts believe Mr. Macklem will start easing monetary policy in the coming quarters. The key question is whether the first rate cut will come in April, June, July, or even later.

Recent inflation data has come in better than expected, falling to an annual rate of 2.9 per cent in January, back within the bank’s 1 per cent to 3 per cent target range. That bolsters the argument for an earlier cut.

At the same time, bank officials say they need to see several months of positive inflation data before they’re confident price pressures are easing in a sustainable way. And they’re wary of cutting too soon and having to reverse course later – especially with the spring real estate market heating up in many cities in anticipation of interest rate cuts.

In what will likely be a no-fireworks rate announcement, most of the attention will be on the tone of the bank’s rate decision statement and on the press conference by Mr. Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.

If the central bankers play up the decline in headline inflation, that would be taken as a dovish signal, suggesting an openness to earlier cuts. If they emphasize stubbornly high core inflation measures, which strip out volatile price movements, it would read as hawkish, potentially pushing back market bets for the first rate cut to later in the summer.

Analysts will also be watching how Mr. Macklem and Ms. Rogers talk about housing. Shelter inflation, which includes rent, mortgage-interest costs and other housing-related expenses, is now the single biggest driver of overall CPI inflation. This puts the bank in a tricky spot: it could lower mortgage costs by cutting interest rates, but that would likely push up housing prices.

Mr. Macklem has said several times in recent months that monetary policy can’t do much to address Canada’s housing affordability problem, which is being driven by a structural mismatch between housing supply and demand. That has led some economists to suggest the bank should play down shelter inflation when deciding the timeline for rate cuts. Watch closely for the bank’s commentary on this issue.

– Mark Rendell