The latest on the Bank of Canada's rate decision The Bank of Canada will announce its latest interest rate decision at 10 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the central bank to hold its benchmark rate steady at 5 per cent, following hikes in June and July. Inflation remains above the central bank’s target. However, recent economic data shows the Canadian economy has begun to stall, taking pressure off the bank to hike again. Follow The Globe’s live coverage below.

10 a.m.

Bank of Canada holds interest rate steady

The Bank of Canada has held its benchmark interest rate steady at 5 per cent, hitting pause on its campaign against inflation in response to evidence that the Canadian economy has begun to stall.

This widely anticipated decision offers some respite to borrowers, who have been hammered by rising borrowing costs over the past 18 months, including rate hikes in June and July.

Inflation remains above the central bank’s 2-per-cent target. But weak economic data over the past month has given the bank confidence to move back to the sidelines as it waits for high borrowing costs and slower economic activity to pull down inflation.

– Mark Rendell

9:25 a.m.

Analysis: What to look for during today’s Bank of Canada announcement

Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely anticipate the central bank will hold its key interest rate steady.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The markets, and most economists, are convinced that the Bank of Canada will hold its key interest rate steady in Wednesday morning’s policy announcement. But frankly, it wouldn’t be hard for the central bank to justify one more increase.

That looked like a distinct possibility just a few weeks ago, as pivotal economic data guiding this rate decision rolled in.

The July inflation numbers were uncomfortably hot. Headline inflation rose to 3.3 per cent, while the Bank of Canada’s favoured core measures remained stuck around 3.7 per cent. The July employment report showed that the labour market continued to moderate, but average hourly wage growth clocked in at a problematic 5 per cent year-over-year – and rising.

Until now, the bank has consistently erred on the side of raising rates if the data left doubts about whether inflationary pressures were easing. Those numbers most certainly leave doubts. The bank could justify one more rate hike on the inflation indicators alone.

Or so it seemed – before last week’s gross domestic product report showed that the economy shrank in the second quarter. That rewrote the narrative. Over a few weeks, we’ve gone from “the economy may still be too hot and inflationary” to “the economy may already be in a recession.”

It’s pretty hard for any central bank to justify raising interest rates in a recession. Odds are this central bank won’t try that uncomfortable suit on for size.

But if it does, indeed, put rate hikes on hold, I’ll be interested to see how it talks its way around the lack of apparent progress on its critical inflation indicators. I expect it will lean heavily on signs of slowing demand – in the GDP report as well as in weak retail sales, slumping international trade and eroding consumer confidence – to argue that the gap between supply and demand, one of its biggest and most persistent worries, is rapidly closing.

Regardless, the bank won’t have a lot of words to explain its decision, at least not immediately. This is one of the four rate decisions each year that land between quarterly Monetary Policy Reports, which means the only information we’ll get from the bank on Wednesday is five or six paragraphs constituting the announcement itself.

Given the stubborn inflation data, I expect the bank to leave the door open to raise rates further if the data doesn’t behave itself over the fall. The bank’s choice of words around its future policy direction – typically contained in the final paragraph of the announcement – will be essential reading and re-reading.

We can expect to get a more detailed discussion on Thursday when Governor Tiff Macklem delivers the bank’s customary post-announcement “economic progress” speech in Calgary, scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET. If we’re still looking for answers, the Bank of Canada press gallery will see what it can get out of Mr. Macklem in a post-speech news conference 3:30 p.m. ET.

– David Parkinson

8:45 a.m.

Market expectations ahead of today’s Bank of Canada decision

Markets are widely expecting the central bank to hold rates steady.

“Last week’s surprise contraction in Q2 GDP cemented our call for a pause this week, and that the hiking cycle is done,” said Benjamin Reitzes, managing director of Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

“While inflation remains well above target, and likely accelerated further in August, the weaker growth backdrop should provide policymakers with sufficient confidence that inflation will return to the 2-per-cent target over time.”

Mr. Reitzes said BMO expects the central bank to remain on hold until 2024, although today’s policy statement isn’t likely to show any sign of softening on inflation.

“Instead, look for the door to rate hikes to be left open, warning markets and Canadians that they’re ready, willing and able to act if signs emerge that growth is rebounding and inflation isn’t heading lower,” he said.

– Terry Weber

8 a.m.

Bank of Canada expected to hold rate steady as economy slows

Open this photo in gallery: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

After two consecutive rate hikes over the summer, the Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 5 per cent Wednesday amid signs the Canadian economy has begun to stall.

That may well mark the end of the central bank’s 18-month-long campaign to raise rates, with most Bay Street analysts betting that Canadian interest rates have peaked. Still, economists expect the central bank to leave the door open to future hikes in the event inflation ticks up again.

The one-page rate announcement will be published today at 10 a.m. ET. Governor Tiff Macklem will explain the decision in a speech and news conference in Calgary on Thursday.

Interest rate swap markets, which capture market expectations about interest rates, are putting the odds of another hike on Wednesday at around 15 per cent, according to Refinitiv data.

Inflation remains above the central bank’s 2-per-cent target, ticking up from 2.8 per cent in June to 3.3 per cent in July. At the same time, recent economic data is showing clear signs of weakness, suggesting higher borrowing costs may be weighing on economic activity more than previously appreciated.

Gross domestic product data published by Statistics Canada on Friday showed the Canadian economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.2 per cent in the second quarter. The Bank of Canada was expecting 1.5-per-cent annualized growth. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has moved up half a percentage point in the past three months to 5.5 per cent, suggesting the labour market is starting to cool.

Higher cost of servicing debt putting Canadian government in a bind

Analysts, investors and homeowners will be watching for hints about what the bank plans to do next.

“Governing Council will continue to assess the dynamics of core inflation and the outlook for CPI inflation,” the central bank said in its July rate announcement. “In particular, we will be evaluating whether the evolution of excess demand, inflation expectations, wage growth and corporate pricing behaviour are consistent with achieving the 2-per-cent inflation target.”

Keep your eye on changes to this language.

– Mark Rendell