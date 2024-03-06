The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady for the fifth consecutive time, in a tight-lipped decision that offered few hints about the timing of future rate cuts.

The widely anticipated move keeps the policy interest rate at 5 per cent, a level reached last July after one of the most aggressive monetary policy tightening campaigns in Canadian history, aimed at tackling runaway price increases.

The rate of inflation has fallen considerably over the past 18 months, and economic growth in Canada has slowed to a crawl under the weight of elevated borrowing costs.

At this point, central bank officials think further rate hikes are unlikely. But they’re not yet willing to entertain rate cuts, which would offer relief to homeowners with mortgages and businesses struggling to pay debts.

“We don’t want to keep monetary policy this restrictive for longer than we have to. But nor do we want to jeopardize the progress we’ve made in bringing inflation down,” Mr. Macklem said in the prepared text of his press conference opening statement.

“Recent inflation data suggest monetary policy is working largely as expected. But future progress on inflation is expected to be gradual and uneven, and upside risks to inflation remain.”

In a highly unusual move, the bank left the entire last paragraph of its rate announcement unchanged from its previous statement in January, pushing back on private-sector speculation that the bank might use Wednesday’s rate decision to pivot to a more dovish stance.

Bay Street analysts and traders are betting the bank will begin cutting interest rates in the coming quarters. The key questions is whether this will happen in April, June, July or perhaps even later.

The bank has made substantial progress in getting inflation under control. After hitting a peak of 8.1 per cent in the summer of 2022, the annual rate of consumer price index inflation came in at 2.9 per cent in January, back within the bank’s 1 per cent to 3 per cent target range. It formally targets 2-per-cent inflation.

Encouragingly, this decline has happened without the economy entering a recession or a major spike in unemployment. That increasingly looks like the “soft landing” many economists thought would be impossible a year ago.

Still, overall price pressures in the economy remain elevated. The bank’s preferred measures of core inflation, which strip out the most volatile parts of the CPI, are running in the 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent range. Mr. Macklem said he and his team need to see “sustained easing in core inflation” before considering rate cuts.

There are also pockets of the economy where prices continue to rise rapidly, putting pressure on household finances. Shelter price inflation, which includes mortgage interest costs, rent and other housing expenses, came in at 6.2 per cent in January.

Shelter inflation poses a particular problem for the central bank. Mortgage interest costs, which are directly tied to the bank’s own rate decisions, are the single biggest driver of CPI inflation. But if the bank cuts rates, offering relief to homeowners with mortgages, it would likely cause home prices to rise, further hitting housing affordability.

Likewise, Mr. Macklem has said the bank can do little to bring down rent inflation, which is being driven by a structural mismatch of housing supply and demand.

“Gasoline prices are expected to continue to add volatility to inflation in coming months, and shelter price pressures are likely to persist. In other words, the path back to our 2 per cent target will be slow, and progress is likely to be uneven,” Mr. Macklem said.

“Risks to global energy prices and transportation costs related to conflicts remain elevated. Domestically, inflation could prove more persistent than expected,” he added.

The bank expects CPI inflation to remain near 3 per cent until the middle of the year, then to decline to around 2.5 per cent by the end of the year and back to the 2-per-cent target in 2025.

The bank’s next rate announcement is on April 10, at which time the bank will also publish a new forecast for inflation and economic growth.

Mr. Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will speak at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. ET.